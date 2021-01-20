If you’re unfamiliar with Elijah Daniel, that’s OK. We were, too.

So we looked him up, and it seems that he’s a comedian and rapper who goes by the name “Lil Phag.”

And he’s among many Donald Trump haters bidding a not-so-fond farewell to 45.

To mark the occasion, he tweeted out a photo:

goodbye and good riddance forever, may every future history book remember you as the egotistical shit stain on history that you are. pic.twitter.com/oraMnI0R1E — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) January 20, 2021

Here’s a screenshot, just in case:

And before you ask, it’s evidently real:

And after being kicked out of a Trump rally for attempting to throw a giant dildo at the United State’s President, Daniel shocked the world with a portrait of Trump giving a blowjob on his calf.

So there is actually someone out there in this world who elected to put that on his body. To own Trump. Or something.

But… why — Adil (@taywh0restan2) January 20, 2021

bc i loved annoying him, ive been doing it since long before he was president — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) January 20, 2021

Donald Trump tends to take a lot of things very personally, but we’d be genuinely surprised if Daniel’s tattoo was what’s been keeping him up at night.

Him: Good Riddance Forever

Also him: Got a Tattoo of him forever pic.twitter.com/88fjRyuAMv — RDCWORLD BURNER (@rdcburner) January 20, 2021

This gonna be on you for the rest of ur life pic.twitter.com/xWDpBtZ5tt — Powder ☄️ (@Powdercheesefbi) January 20, 2021

You really want this on you for the rest of your life pic.twitter.com/J5a3jsycKA — Hassan (@KingHassan_) January 20, 2021

No, no. Don’t get it covered up, Elijah. Keep it as a reminder of your world-class self-own.

Yikes. Hate him all you want, but he’ll REALLY be living in your head all your life at this point 😂 pic.twitter.com/qxhi9Vp8Jx — •Tai• (@BackBoardFilms) January 20, 2021