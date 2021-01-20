As the Trump administration concludes and the Biden administration begins, we can expect a return to norms.

But, even more importantly, we can expect a return to fashion at the White House.

Because it’s already happening:

Dr. Biden is bringing American fashion back into the White House starting with this subtle sparkly coat ✨ https://t.co/e0R0R0v1O1 — Refinery29 (@Refinery29) January 20, 2021

Yeah, where the hell was fashion these last four years?

Eliza Huber writes:

All that’s to say, New York designers should prepare themselves. The First Lady appears to be on a mission to bring American fashion to the White House — and with brands suffering during the pandemic, having a visual reminder that blue skies are ahead is very much needed right now.

Thank goodness for Jill Biden. Not only is she bringing sexy back, but she may very well singlehandedly save the fashion industry from COVID19.

She really is a miracle worker. And she’ll have her miracle work cut out for her after four years of Melania Trump’s influence.

“fashion back into the White House” https://t.co/YbMmQvl6xo — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 20, 2021

That's DOCTOR fashion to you. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) January 20, 2021

Ah, right. Of course. Sorry!

Seriously, what else can you do but pat Eliza on the head? Has Eliza been wearing designer blindfolds since 2016?

Melania was a literal fashion model. — 1967mustangman (@1967mustangman) January 20, 2021

Melania was literally a fashion model ffs — Harry 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@basedharry_) January 20, 2021

The last first lady was literally a model and designer. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 20, 2021

The last First Lady was quite literally a super model come on guys https://t.co/Z78cV5cXKj — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 20, 2021

I wasn't a fan of the Trumps, but are you freaking kidding me? Say what you want about Melania, but one thing is for sure: she knew how to dress and she looked very pretty. — kittytweedy1 (@kittytweedy1) January 20, 2021

Love her or hate her @MELANIATRUMP was one of the best dressed First Ladies since Jackie and you all know it! — Kelly Preseren (@KellyPreseren) January 20, 2021

They do know it. That’s why they’re trying so hard to erase Melania.