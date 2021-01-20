Look.

We get that a lot of people are excited to see Joe Biden replace Donald Trump as president. But we’d like to think that even if we were head-over-heels for Joe Biden, our minds would never go where SNL writer Jasmine Pierce’s did:

Or maybe not.

Deleted? What a shame.

Yeah. Nice.

Trending

We really don’t know what to say about this.

Good point.

It’s definitely a top contender.

Don’t shoot the messenger! Siraj isn’t responsible for the tweet … just for making us aware of it.

Yeah, OK, on second thought, maybe he should lose his phone.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpinaugurationJasmine PierceJoe Bidensaturday night liveSiraj HashmiSNL