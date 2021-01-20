Look.
We get that a lot of people are excited to see Joe Biden replace Donald Trump as president. But we’d like to think that even if we were head-over-heels for Joe Biden, our minds would never go where SNL writer Jasmine Pierce’s did:
@jasminepierce can you explain pic.twitter.com/GtOTRhHw7Z
— dakota (@pawoohh) January 20, 2021
Or maybe not.
deleted, but the List comes for all, @jasminepierce.
✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/uAG5JQUK0a
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 20, 2021
Deleted? What a shame.
nice amount of likes tho
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 20, 2021
Yeah. Nice.
WETTENING! https://t.co/uLY9fJdobz
— KFC (@KFCBarstool) January 20, 2021
We really don’t know what to say about this.
Isn't this just good satire?
— Travis Wichtendahl (@twichtendahl) January 20, 2021
I thought so but then saw she was a SNL writer so, no.
— BartHarleyJarvis (@BartHrleyJarvis) January 20, 2021
Good point.
Wtaf…
— simphil (@SkinnyKingSahil) January 20, 2021
Imagine typing this tweet, looking at it, and pressing the tweet button. pic.twitter.com/HMVNbSFdCB
— Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) January 20, 2021
Oh dear Lord https://t.co/F5zrLnr0nD
— malcyu-chan (@MalcyIsHere) January 20, 2021
— Anthony Hempsey (@anthemps) January 20, 2021
BRB off to tell my husband the unfortunate news that I'm now off sex for life.
— Faye Hausendorff (@FayeH321) January 20, 2021
— Steve (@SPavls) January 20, 2021
This has to be the most cursed liberal tweet of the inauguration day https://t.co/A6VRixRoB6
— Akash (@Akashnamboo) January 20, 2021
It’s definitely a top contender.
You deserve to lose your phone for putting this on my TL.
— Alex (@Alex_Z_01) January 20, 2021
Don’t shoot the messenger! Siraj isn’t responsible for the tweet … just for making us aware of it.
Yeah, OK, on second thought, maybe he should lose his phone.