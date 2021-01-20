We all know that Joe Biden’s administration will differ significantly from Donald Trump’s. But how, exactly?

Well, CNN White House correspondent John Harwood pretty much sums it up right here:

Trump—>Biden lies—>truth

ignorance—>knowledge

amorality—>decency

cruelty—> empathy

corruption—>public service — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) January 20, 2021

Wow. It’s so simple. Thanks, John! Thanks, Real Journalism™!

CNN with their usual impartial judgement https://t.co/iAlyZjDTRS — Archer (@ArcherOnTheWall) January 20, 2021

This guy moderated Presidential debates. https://t.co/fabt5iirLv — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) January 20, 2021

Biden plagiarized in law school while graduating at the bottom of it. His son is currently under investigation by the DOJ, which could involve him. He is the American President now. You should be able to note his flaws without being dishonest. https://t.co/6vhd06QFXs — kaitlin, holy RINO batman (@thefactualprep) January 20, 2021

But where’s the fun in that?

Just embarrassing. You can believe all the things on the left, but don’t pretend the guy who had to drop out of a Presidential race for lying about his whole biography is a saint. How can Harwood possibly objectively cover Biden w this mindset? https://t.co/45XYSD6HQO — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 20, 2021

Easy: he can’t.

Harwood is doing the exact job CNN wants him to be doing. https://t.co/pH4HisMqMY — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 20, 2021

And he’s damn good at it, too.

Journalist —> fan boy https://t.co/17kO3fxa0y — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) January 20, 2021

John is fapping already. https://t.co/5bKsOMTfzP — Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) January 20, 2021

CNN seems to be ahead of schedule for pampering the next administration https://t.co/FtIiDwCB2L — Kevin McMahon (@KevinMcMahonYAF) January 20, 2021

Joining the WH press team? https://t.co/Z0UCg6wxSd — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) January 20, 2021

He’d be perfect for the job.

Now I’ll know what this “objective journalist” is thinking every time he reports anything. Let your bias fly, John! #ThisIsCNN https://t.co/hRoPDuOYtl — James Hayes (@jamesfhayes) January 20, 2021

Thank you for finally sobering up enough to admit that you are a Democratic Party operative and NOT a journalist. — GoldenNittanyLion (@GoldenNittLion) January 20, 2021

Buckle up, kids.

Four years of this. https://t.co/G6W5LBGf7l — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 20, 2021

This is a @CNN Whitehouse correspondent. Journalism is dead. Be prepared for 4 years of bootlicking. https://t.co/5hInsFWpjz — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) January 20, 2021

***

