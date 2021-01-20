Today is a truly historic day. Especially in fashion, as Bloomberg News White House reporter Jennifer Epstein noted:

Hillary Clinton's pantsuits were meaningful and so too is Kamala Harris's decision to wear a dress as she is the first woman to be sworn in to the vice presidency. — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 20, 2021

Kamala Harris’ dress is so meaningful, you know? Just like Hillary Clinton’s pantsuits.

Hey, where’d it go?

LMAO she deleted it — 𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐫 (@dgoldwas) January 20, 2021

Why would she want to get rid of it?

Annnd blocked. A great reminder that our national news media hates outside accountability. pic.twitter.com/TXcR1t8IxV — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 20, 2021

Oh well. No matter. She still managed to get some great responses before trying to flush it down the memory hole.

"It's also historic that a woman didn't wear a dress." — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 20, 2021

It’s difficult to keep up sometimes. But we must always try to progress.

I like how it's not sexist anymore to comment on women's fashion. We really have turned a page. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 20, 2021

We certainly have.

Are you not embarrassed to be calling this "reporting"? — mervgriffith888 (@mervgriffith888) January 20, 2021

She’s maybe embarrassed to have tweeted it. Not embarrassed to have reported it.

Some hard hitting journalism. Proud of you. — Jack Dorsey is Mao Tse Tung (@JackDorseyIsMao) January 20, 2021

Glad to see that you're getting back to real journalisming — 99% DR. MENOTME (@POTWBeastro) January 20, 2021

Feels so good.