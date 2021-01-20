Today is a truly historic day. Especially in fashion, as Bloomberg News White House reporter Jennifer Epstein noted:
Hillary Clinton's pantsuits were meaningful and so too is Kamala Harris's decision to wear a dress as she is the first woman to be sworn in to the vice presidency.
— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 20, 2021
Kamala Harris’ dress is so meaningful, you know? Just like Hillary Clinton’s pantsuits.
Hey, where’d it go?
LMAO she deleted it
— 𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐫 (@dgoldwas) January 20, 2021
Deleted pic.twitter.com/NPyHF1fTVb
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 20, 2021
Deleted but not forgotten, @jeneps! Screenshots live forever. pic.twitter.com/VigeZbcgxE
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 20, 2021
Why would she want to get rid of it?
Annnd blocked.
A great reminder that our national news media hates outside accountability. pic.twitter.com/TXcR1t8IxV
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 20, 2021
Oh well. No matter. She still managed to get some great responses before trying to flush it down the memory hole.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 20, 2021
Powerful pic.twitter.com/8Cx3LtRUyX
— Greg Knox (@UF_grad1) January 20, 2021
"It's also historic that a woman didn't wear a dress."
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 20, 2021
It’s difficult to keep up sometimes. But we must always try to progress.
I like how it's not sexist anymore to comment on women's fashion. We really have turned a page.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 20, 2021
We certainly have.
Are you not embarrassed to be calling this "reporting"?
— mervgriffith888 (@mervgriffith888) January 20, 2021
She’s maybe embarrassed to have tweeted it. Not embarrassed to have reported it.
Some hard hitting journalism. Proud of you.
— Jack Dorsey is Mao Tse Tung (@JackDorseyIsMao) January 20, 2021
Glad to see that you're getting back to real journalisming
— 99% DR. MENOTME (@POTWBeastro) January 20, 2021
Feels so good.
Enjoy your vacation, @jeneps. https://t.co/qBdnKGOw1O
— Douglas Patch (@DouglasPatch) January 20, 2021