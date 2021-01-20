As you can imagine, Nobel Prize-winning economist and New York Times fixture Paul Krugman is very excited about President Joe Biden.

American Kamalage. — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) January 20, 2021

Manhattan is cheering. — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) January 20, 2021

Surprised myself. Watching the Bidens and Harris/Emhoff entering the Capitol, I teared up. America may make it. — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) January 20, 2021

That was like a vision of America as it should be — decent, truthful, committed to justice, unified in diversity. Eloquence at every point. Reality will set in, as it must. But wow. — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) January 20, 2021

But there was one aspect of the inauguration that he found somewhat disturbing:

Band playing God Save the King? Not exactly appropriate. — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) January 20, 2021

Yeah.

Wait, what?

My God, is this a real tweet? — Doctor of Education-Elect (@belize042) January 20, 2021

Or is it some kind of bit?

My Country Tis of Thee. — Elizabeth C. McLaughlin, Esq. (@ECMcLaughlin) January 20, 2021

HRH Queen Elizabeth, the United Kingdom, @nytimes, and the citizens of the US all shaking their heads at this for various reasons. 🤦‍♀️ — Heather McCoy (@HeatherMcCoy27) January 20, 2021

They were playing "America" which has the same melody. I remember it from grade schoolhttps://t.co/Ju0vstMW0R — ptdecker (@ptdecker) January 20, 2021

Well, to be fair, grade school was, like, 200 years ago for Paul Krugman.

Aha. Forgot there are Americanized lyrics. I guess I've spent too much time Over There over the years. — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) January 20, 2021

Is “Over There” code for “Up My Own Backside”? Because Krugman’s definitely spent a lot of time there.

omg he wasn't joking. i thought he was joking. pic.twitter.com/gIG5AQbdFA — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) January 20, 2021

That's what I thought at first too. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) January 20, 2021

i thought he was doing a gag. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) January 20, 2021

Well, the joke’s on you, Becket. Paul Krugman’s not nearly self-aware enough to do a gag like that on purpose.

My dude out here not knowing about My Country 'Tis of Thee. https://t.co/xWIhH3KieV — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 20, 2021

***The Star-Spangled Banner plays*** Paul Krugman: Band playing a British bar song? Not exactly appropriate. — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 20, 2021

Snort.