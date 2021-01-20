As you can imagine, Nobel Prize-winning economist and New York Times fixture Paul Krugman is very excited about President Joe Biden.

But there was one aspect of the inauguration that he found somewhat disturbing:

Trending

Yeah.

Wait, what?

Or is it some kind of bit?

Well, to be fair, grade school was, like, 200 years ago for Paul Krugman.

Is “Over There” code for “Up My Own Backside”? Because Krugman’s definitely spent a lot of time there.

Well, the joke’s on you, Becket. Paul Krugman’s not nearly self-aware enough to do a gag like that on purpose.

Snort.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: "America (My Country 'Tis of Thee)""God Save the King""God Save the Queen"inaugurationJoe BidenKamala HarrisPaul Krugman