Good news, everyone! The Biden-Harris administration is taking us one huge step closer to true gender equality.

They’re forming a council, and it’s gonna be awesome:

America might just be OK after all.

At last, people of all genders except the white cis-male kind will be treated as human beings. Thank you, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris!

Right?

You’re damn right, they do.

Oh yeah … COVID. That’s still a thing, isn’t it?

But it’s not like it’s a pressing problem that jeopardizes the welfare of people of all genders or anything.

We have no doubt this is going to be an enormous help.

