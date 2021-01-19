Good news, everyone! The Biden-Harris administration is taking us one huge step closer to true gender equality.

They’re forming a council, and it’s gonna be awesome:

NEW: Biden team announces formation of White House Gender Policy Council. https://t.co/hosKvLprpP pic.twitter.com/bjViut2S9H — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) January 19, 2021

America might just be OK after all.

Fantastic news!! With Jen Klein and Dr. Julissa Reynoso at the helm of the White House Gender Policy Council, we will fight forward: for our bodies, our futures, and our freedom. https://t.co/itdCLgvvLw — Alexis McGill Johnson (@alexismcgill) January 19, 2021

Congratulations to Jen Klein, who's long been by my side on domestic and global women's issues, and Julissa Reynoso, a dynamo who served with me in the State Department. Great to have this team on the front lines fighting for women and girls everywhere. https://t.co/m88WlNc5Va — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 19, 2021

At last, people of all genders except the white cis-male kind will be treated as human beings. Thank you, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris!

Just as the Founders envisioned. https://t.co/7aN7QSch9U — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 19, 2021

Right?

The party of science really needs this? — Retiredat40 (@TheAutumnWind81) January 19, 2021

You’re damn right, they do.

That'll stop Covid! — J (@john_regardless) January 19, 2021

Oh yeah … COVID. That’s still a thing, isn’t it?

But it’s not like it’s a pressing problem that jeopardizes the welfare of people of all genders or anything.

They can't even define the word "woman" without twisting themselves into knots. Idiots. — Same Planet Different World (@brocccolini) January 19, 2021

Noticeably absent, policy impacts for women and girls in athletics, ostensibly so they can keep pushing for biological men to compete against women and girls. — Alex Ward (@poolboy88) January 19, 2021

We have no doubt this is going to be an enormous help.