New York Times contributing op-ed writer Wajahat Ali is very good at contributing opinions.

It just so happens that his opinions are reliably terrible.

This one marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day yesterday was no exception:

If you are against Kaepernick and BLM today you would have been against MLK back then. — Wajahat "Openly Brown" Ali (@WajahatAli) January 18, 2021

Really? We don’t recall MLK insisting on viewing America through a racially charged lens or openly fanning the flames of violent civil unrest, do you?

Show me where King was all for looting and burning. https://t.co/9NyzqNEKNW — Nate (on the) Stone (@nes_nathan) January 18, 2021

We’ll wait.

No doubt Wajahat sprained his brain trying to pull this one off.

Nope i follow Dr.King example but not the example of blm burning places up or kaepernick not wanting to follow the rules of a practice to have teams watch him. — New years baby brad essex (@BradEssex) January 19, 2021

So comppletely wrong. MLK was about judging based on content of character. Kaepernick has no character. https://t.co/lWa5tL2P5C — GoneFishing (@Offshore1125) January 19, 2021