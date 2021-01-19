New York Times contributing op-ed writer Wajahat Ali is very good at contributing opinions.

It just so happens that his opinions are reliably terrible.

This one marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day yesterday was no exception:

Really? We don’t recall MLK insisting on viewing America through a racially charged lens or openly fanning the flames of violent civil unrest, do you?



We’ll wait.

No doubt Wajahat sprained his brain trying to pull this one off.

