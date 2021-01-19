Some interesting remarks on the Capitol riots from Mitch McConnell today:

McConnell says the white supremacist mob that ransacked the Capitol was “provoked by the president and other powerful people” — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 19, 2021

Watch:

Sen. Majority Leader McConnell: Insurrectionists were "provoked by the president and other powerful people." pic.twitter.com/6kqSlAJHky — The Recount (@therecount) January 19, 2021

Wow.

McConnell doesn’t exactly sound like a Trump loyalist, does he?

So, will Cocaine Mitch ultimately put his money where his mouth is?