USA Today’s got a fantastic new compilation on stunningly brave women in the opinion section, featuring stunningly brave women’s odes to Kamala Harris’ stunning bravery.

One of the women who paid tribute to Harris was Susan Del Percio. Del Percio is not just a GOP strategist, but she’s also a senior adviser to the Lincoln Project.

Which, as Fox News senior editor David Rutz noticed, is not the collection of shamelessly shady grifters we thought they were, but rather “an organization dedicated to eradicating polarization in American politics”:

"Del Percio is also a senior adviser to the Lincoln Project, an organization dedicated to eradicating polarization in American politics."https://t.co/A4lzoQna2l — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) January 19, 2021

It’s right there, in black and white:

Welp. Guess we were wrong about them this whole time!

legitimate lol. legitimate lol at that one. wow. — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) January 19, 2021

That’s really the only appropriate reaction to something like this. That, or just slack-jawed incredulity.

come again? — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) January 19, 2021

That's amazing — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) January 19, 2021

It really is. What’s even more amazing is that there are people out there who actually believe it.