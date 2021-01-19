USA Today’s got a fantastic new compilation on stunningly brave women in the opinion section, featuring stunningly brave women’s odes to Kamala Harris’ stunning bravery.

One of the women who paid tribute to Harris was Susan Del Percio. Del Percio is not just a GOP strategist, but she’s also a senior adviser to the Lincoln Project.

Which, as Fox News senior editor David Rutz noticed, is not the collection of shamelessly shady grifters we thought they were, but rather “an organization dedicated to eradicating polarization in American politics”:

It’s right there, in black and white:

Welp. Guess we were wrong about them this whole time!

Trending

That’s really the only appropriate reaction to something like this. That, or just slack-jawed incredulity.

It really is. What’s even more amazing is that there are people out there who actually believe it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: polarizationSusan Del PercioThe Lincoln ProjectUSA Today