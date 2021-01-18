Minority conservatives have been taking crap from the Left for years.

And apparently they’ve all deserved it, thanks to their role in perpetuating … multiracial whiteness?

This is a thing now, guys.

In the wake of the Jan. 6 riot, been thinking about nonwhite participants in white mob violence, and @PostOpinions gave me the chance to explore *multiracial whiteness* in the Trump era & beyond. @AliVelshi @chrislhayes @Lawrence @JoyAnnReid @LatinxProjNYU https://t.co/g0UWwBQJ47 — Cristina Beltrán (@CBeltranNYU) January 15, 2021

Cristina Beltrán is a NYU associate professor of social and cultural analysis. So she’s perfect for the Washington Post’s Opinion section!

Make sure you’re wearing your oven mitts before you try to handle the multiracially white-hotness of Beltrán’s take:

Rooted in America’s ugly history of white supremacy, indigenous dispossession and anti-blackness, multiracial whiteness is an ideology invested in the unequal distribution of land, wealth, power and privilege — a form of hierarchy in which the standing of one section of the population is premised on the debasement of others. Multiracial whiteness reflects an understanding of whiteness as a political color and not simply a racial identity — a discriminatory worldview in which feelings of freedom and belonging are produced through the persecution and dehumanization of others.

… America’s racial divide is not simply between Whites and non-Whites. Thinking in terms of multiracial whiteness helps us recognize that much of today’s political rift is a division between those who are drawn to and remain invested in a politics of whiteness and those who seek something better. … […]In the post-Trump era, the challenge will be to prevail over the extremism of Trump’s White majority while trying to prevent the politics of whiteness from becoming an increasingly multiracial affair.

Fascinating attempt to reconcile the fact that so many non-whites voted for Trump (more than 2016), and that some of the key participants in the Capitol riot and related groups are non-white: "Multiracial whiteness": they're white even when they're not.https://t.co/FVoxiOLA9w — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 18, 2021

What is "whiteness," even when it somehow ends up describing Blacks & Latinos? The evil it references it this — it "reflects an understanding of whiteness as a political color and not simply a racial identity": pic.twitter.com/2RIbh4NGQ3 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 18, 2021

Isn't the idea here — that race "reflects an understanding of a political color and not simply a racial identity" — the one Joe Biden invoked when he told @cthagod that he "ain't black" if he's in doubt about voting for Biden? Isn't it also similar to Rachel Dolezal's excuse? — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 18, 2021

"Multiracial whiteness" — read about it in a serious op-ed in the Washington Post. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 18, 2021

If Beltrán wants to see what racism looks like, she needs to check her mirror.

The point of this racist WaPo piece attacking black Trump supporters is basically: We the media created a “white nationalism” narrative about the Capitol Hill riot and now we need backfill & erase these minorities' existence https://t.co/PYVBKcGKaD pic.twitter.com/caRERa9TEc — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 18, 2021

“Anyone who disagrees with me is a white supremacist even if they’re not white.” Brilliant. — There’s No “I” in Teamocil (@marylanestrow) January 17, 2021

"Multiracial whiteness" is just another term for struggling with the fact that some of the people who disagree with you are brown. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) January 17, 2021

The is the natural endpoint of "Everything I don't like is Whiteness." It's a seriously shallow mode of analysis that robs minority groups of their agency.https://t.co/dT3UMoIG5a — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) January 18, 2021

2/ You don't need a novel theory to understand why some Latinos might be opposed to undocumented immigration any more than you need one to explain why some Jews might be opposed to undocumented immigration. It's at least borderline racist to think you do. — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) January 18, 2021

3/ "I find the fact that some people are conservative completely incomprehensible so I will just shove it into this Whiteness-box, which renders the idea more comfortable and grants me and my tribe an air of superiority." pic.twitter.com/371kmzL2Uf — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) January 18, 2021

I mean this part can only be written by someone who not only hasn't read history books but doesn't know they exist pic.twitter.com/uNq7AGN2zk — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) January 18, 2021

If you find yourself reaching for arguments about “multiracial whiteness” to explain why there are non-white people who think and act differently than you’d expect them to, you should at least *consider* the possibility that race can’t explain everything https://t.co/TiV1MnAmP6 — Thomas Chatterton Williams 🌍 🎧 (@thomaschattwill) January 17, 2021

You should also consider that you’re giving way too much power to “whiteness,” which becomes the force behind really everything. Non-whites can’t even make their own mistakes without it somehow deracinating them and actually being the fault of omnipotent whiteness. — Thomas Chatterton Williams 🌍 🎧 (@thomaschattwill) January 17, 2021

It’s so insanely condescending. Non-whites can’t just be islamophobic, xenophobic, intolerant of radical black politics, or just plain stupid. They have to lose their racial/ethnic authenticity and actually become “white” in the process of espousing these views. pic.twitter.com/l2M0vB9Y8N — Thomas Chatterton Williams 🌍 🎧 (@thomaschattwill) January 17, 2021

Anti-racism is an incredibly racist worldview. Go figure.

I’m trying (and failing) to understand how through the looking glass your worldview must be to describe something as “multiracial whiteness” pic.twitter.com/MvJHaKwEBA — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 17, 2021

I’m pretty comfortably to the left of the GOP on most race-related issues but I don’t understand how any serious person could look at the phrase “multiracial whiteness” and find it anything but preposterous. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 17, 2021

That’s because the people who are pushing this crap are not serious people.

This is common thought in these circles. pic.twitter.com/R9F9r9gJkU — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 17, 2021

What’s frightening is that these non-serious people continue to be taken seriously.