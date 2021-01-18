Sounds like Kamala Harris is all set to hit the ground running, at least according to her spokeswoman Symone D. Sanders:

Kamala Harris is shaping up to be a central player in the incoming Biden administration. A spokeswoman for the vice president-elect says Harris will be involved in everything from the coronavirus pandemic to criminal justice reform. https://t.co/U44cRDGJHW — The Associated Press (@AP) January 18, 2021

More:

People working closely with Harris on the transition resist the idea of siloing her into any specific issue early on, because the sheer number of challenges the Biden administration faces means it will be “all hands on deck” during their early months. They say she’ll be involved in all four of the major priorities they’ve set out: turning around the economy, tackling COVID-19, and addressing climate change and racial justice. “She has a voice in all of those. She has an opinion in all those areas. And it will probably get to a point where she is concentrating on some of the areas more specifically,” Sanders said. “But right now, I think what we’re faced with in this country is so big, it’s all hands on deck.”

She’s gonna be busy!

We, too, are extremely shocked that Vice President Kamala Harris will “be a central player” in Joe Biden’s administration, considering that she’s already being regarded by both fans and critics as the de facto POTUS.

She will be in involved in everything as she will be the actual president — Rando Hudson™️ (@noonefollowsme) January 18, 2021

Well anyway, if you were wondering how the Biden administration would approach criminal justice reform, at least now you’ve got a pretty good idea.

Criminal Justice reform. Lol — I Dunno (@bockusbingzz) January 18, 2021

Criminal justice reform and Kamala Harris is the funniest thing I'll see today — Invisible Constituent (@JustGreggo) January 18, 2021

Criminal justice reform? Anyone want to display her record on that? — 🇺🇸 DavidJComedian (@DavidJComedian) January 18, 2021

We’ve all seen her attempt at “criminal justice reform” It did not work. In fact it did the opposite. — Comrade Monke ☭ (@Comrademonke) January 18, 2021

So more single mothers in jail for their kids truancy? Just what we need. — Tonya Vlasik (@lawgirl) January 18, 2021

Good news, everybody. The same woman that threw minorities into prison for way longer than they should be in order to utilize them for labor purposes is going to be involved in criminal justice reform. https://t.co/2dxw2RFjKn — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) January 18, 2021

Kamala Harris and criminal justice reform pic.twitter.com/JUl1v63xaS — lorenzo (@von__matterhorn) January 18, 2021

It will be great, guys. Just you wait and see!