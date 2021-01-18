We might need to dedicate an entire section of this website to Jake Tapper, given the frequency with which we’re covering his self-righteous hypocrisy these days.

He once held the promise of being a relatively objective journalist who was willing to hold both sides of the political aisle to account. He has since made it clear that he’s not interested in playing that role.

Exhibit 148959373629:

"That is how the terrorist attack of Jan. 6 happened. Millions of Americans infected with the virus of disinformation,” says @jaketapper. "Until those who spread the big lie work to correct it… I fear that the US will continue to be in this bad and dangerous place" #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/1vv5jB1Uoe — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) January 17, 2021

And the cure for “the virus of disinformation” is obviously Dr. Tapper and the team at CNN.

I wish I saw evidence that any of the people who pushed the Big Lie about the election had a conscience. https://t.co/DqLU14rYGP — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 18, 2021

To be fair, Jake probably hasn’t seen much of anything lately other than his own navel.

If he could tear his eyes and ears away from himself for a few minutes, he might want to think about checking out what his network’s been up to.

Russia would like a word. — Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) January 18, 2021

cc: @N1ckSandmann — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 18, 2021

That’s him, all right!

…and after this break, Stacey Abrams. https://t.co/WrWigQTZXy — Grant Bosse (@grantbosse) January 18, 2021

Stacey Abrams on your show said Kemp was not a "legitimate governor." and would not concede. You not once said she was wrong, or spreading a lie. Your response was "I respect where you're coming from." Nice Chyron by the way. https://t.co/qTH2aJta18 https://t.co/LPov0QFO7E pic.twitter.com/Lm1hdBJhEM — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 18, 2021

Sure Jake asked her was she worried she was spreading misinformation but he acts timid to even be asking her and not once says she's wrong or lying. He sits there and lets her monologue. So yeah @jaketapper – Maybe you should examine your own role and your own networks role here — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 18, 2021

Jake Tapper should do that … but he won’t. The glory he gets to wrap himself in is just too cushy. He’s a firefighter now. There’s no turning back.

What Trump & others have done re: the election has been reprehensible, but it’s revisionist history to pretend that @CNN wasn’t actively supporting previous, liberal incarnations of election conspiracy theories. https://t.co/5fDCQbSzBA pic.twitter.com/l5pxeijr23 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 18, 2021

Don’t be surprised if there’s a method to the madness.

Joe Biden says "Big Lie" – Jake Tapper begins repeating it ad nauseam at any opportunity on Twitter and his show.. Almost like he's floating something here $$$ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 18, 2021