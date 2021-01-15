Joe Biden’s inauguration is next week, and part of the preparations include transferring official White House Twitter accounts to the new administration:

Twitter just released info on how they’re going to archive the Trump gov accounts and transition to the Biden ones. Doug will also get a new official gov account of @SecondGentleman pic.twitter.com/WpQnVgj5lZ — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 15, 2021

Well, Joe Biden’s digital director Rob Flaherty isn’t all that impressed by Twitter’s plan:

Do go on! 👀 — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 15, 2021

Yes, Rob. Do!

They're bending themselves over backwards to break with the 2017 protocol they set on the transfer of accounts, and also breaking with every other social platform in providing the new administration a follower base. — Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty) January 15, 2021

Outrageous! Unconscionable! How dare they?!

Forget what Jake Tapper said:

I would tell you how many followers I have lost but I have no idea how many i had before because I’m an adult — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 10, 2021

It absolutely matters when Democrats lose Twitter followers.

Wait, I thought the proper response here was “they’re a private company, they can do what they want” — Corbin Mitchner (@CorbinMitchner) January 15, 2021

This is (D)ifferent, you guys.

Are you okay? — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 15, 2021

Why do you keep asking people that, Jim?

the biden team is bitching about twitter https://t.co/3xCyN3uFmD — kaitlin, holy RINO batman (@thefactualprep) January 15, 2021

A glimpse at what we’ve got to look forward to?

Glad you are focused on this. Important stuff. Way bigger deal than covid — shooters shoot (@neverontimephil) January 15, 2021

Focused on the important issues, well done — Me Chomper (@chmpr) January 15, 2021