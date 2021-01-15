This morning, Melania Trump tweeted about her #BeBest campaign:

As the legacy of #BeBest comes to a close at the @WhiteHouse, we must continue to give a voice to our Nation's children & the issues that impact their lives. It's the values & spirit of the American people that inspired Be Best & it's those values that will carry on its mission. pic.twitter.com/fRBTWphmlj — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 15, 2021

And CNN’s Jake Tapper, for one, has got a big problem with that:

So how did that campaign to promote kindness on social media go https://t.co/7PrNMfth01 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 15, 2021

Jake’s feelin’ salty today, you guys.

Really got her there Jake. Feel better? https://t.co/gEJuCHwEwi — HouseRepEEE (D) (@EEElverhoy) January 15, 2021

Even more morally superior than yesterday, actually. Thanks for asking!

Look at what a true scumbag this guy is. https://t.co/25wuAlBHXu — Ann (@Msragarcia) January 15, 2021

It’s not unfair to say that the #BeBest campaign didn’t quite produce the desired result.

But you know what? It’s also not unfair to say that Jake Tapper is one of the reasons for that.

I once thought that you were kind. But… You didn't do your part to support her campaign to promote kindness, did you? Nor are you doing it with this tweet. https://t.co/zeAhwSM2vM — KarenJewel (@KarenJewel) January 15, 2021

Well it's clear it didn't have any impact on @jaketapper. https://t.co/FIOdSRQhSZ — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) January 15, 2021

It clearly didn't inspire you. https://t.co/b1t0mPIWzr — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) January 15, 2021

Clearly.

Does Jake not own a mirror? https://t.co/6M0nhy1aEg — steve janowski (@stevejanowski10) January 15, 2021

He hasn’t for quite some time now. Just like so many of his fellow media moral betters.