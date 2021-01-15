With people like NYU’s Jay Rosen teaching the next generation of journalists, we can feel confident … that the next generation of journalists is going to be full of crappy journalists.
But don’t take our word for it. See for yourselves:
I don't know how to unite the country, but I do know how to start. With a question: "who won the election?" Anyone who does not say Joe Biden is un-unitable— either perpetrator or victim in what students of propaganda call the big lie. Against that is the only unity within reach.
— Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) January 14, 2021
In the same way that you might begin an interview with a pro forma, "this is on the record," or "how do you spell your name?" journalists (and talk show bookers) should set the ground rules with, "Very quickly before we start: who was the legitimate winner of the 2020 election?"
— Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) January 14, 2021
Yes, journalists. Please do this.
Are you okay? https://t.co/TGJCHEoayn
— ☃️ Freezing Ginger ❄️ (@mchastain81) January 15, 2021
Jay’s better than OK. He’s a journalist! And therefore better than you.
The answer is, "Biden, unequivocally." But I have to wonder how well this would have worked the last 4 years with the question being "Very quickly before we start: who was the legitimate winner of the 2016 election?" How many would have been able to answer that simply? https://t.co/Phkutb5z3E pic.twitter.com/1mVGDHkXIR
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 15, 2021
Not many. At least not many liberal interviewees.
I wonder if he felt the same way about the 2016 election. https://t.co/wchaus8aej
— muffbutter (@muffbutter) January 15, 2021
Hilarious to watch the people who yelled “Not my President” for 4 years now demanding others not be allowed to do the same. https://t.co/Wn22SHeMsW
— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 15, 2021
Agreed. I'd also add the 2016 election to the list. And 2000. And 2004. And the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election.https://t.co/n5d74X23k5
— Lord BT (@back_ttys) January 15, 2021
Guess how I’m answering this question now? https://t.co/z2m4iAZiCj
— HouseRepEEE (D) (@EEElverhoy) January 15, 2021
And anyone who gladly signs up for a journalism course taught by Jay Rosen is a sucker who deserves to get took.
This douche teaches journalism at NYU.
The fact that there are people willing to pay a quarter of a million dollars for a degree in journalism proves PT Barnum right.
And it should be disqualifying. https://t.co/1Jvl0HhVY1
— Alex Kaufmann (@alexkaufmann) January 15, 2021
***
