With people like NYU’s Jay Rosen teaching the next generation of journalists, we can feel confident … that the next generation of journalists is going to be full of crappy journalists.

But don’t take our word for it. See for yourselves:

I don't know how to unite the country, but I do know how to start. With a question: "who won the election?" Anyone who does not say Joe Biden is un-unitable— either perpetrator or victim in what students of propaganda call the big lie. Against that is the only unity within reach. — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) January 14, 2021

In the same way that you might begin an interview with a pro forma, "this is on the record," or "how do you spell your name?" journalists (and talk show bookers) should set the ground rules with, "Very quickly before we start: who was the legitimate winner of the 2020 election?" — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) January 14, 2021

Yes, journalists. Please do this.

Jay’s better than OK. He’s a journalist! And therefore better than you.

The answer is, "Biden, unequivocally." But I have to wonder how well this would have worked the last 4 years with the question being "Very quickly before we start: who was the legitimate winner of the 2016 election?" How many would have been able to answer that simply? https://t.co/Phkutb5z3E pic.twitter.com/1mVGDHkXIR — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 15, 2021

Not many. At least not many liberal interviewees.

I wonder if he felt the same way about the 2016 election. https://t.co/wchaus8aej — muffbutter (@muffbutter) January 15, 2021

Hilarious to watch the people who yelled “Not my President” for 4 years now demanding others not be allowed to do the same. https://t.co/Wn22SHeMsW — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 15, 2021

Agreed. I'd also add the 2016 election to the list. And 2000. And 2004. And the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election.https://t.co/n5d74X23k5 — Lord BT (@back_ttys) January 15, 2021

No, sorry. Jay is focused on 2020. It’s important for good journalists to stay focused.

Guess how I’m answering this question now? https://t.co/z2m4iAZiCj — HouseRepEEE (D) (@EEElverhoy) January 15, 2021

And anyone who gladly signs up for a journalism course taught by Jay Rosen is a sucker who deserves to get took.

This douche teaches journalism at NYU. The fact that there are people willing to pay a quarter of a million dollars for a degree in journalism proves PT Barnum right. And it should be disqualifying. https://t.co/1Jvl0HhVY1 — Alex Kaufmann (@alexkaufmann) January 15, 2021

