Questioning the results of the 2020 election isn’t a good look. We know that.
But we never considered the effects it would have on people like New York Times opinion writer at large Charlie Warzel:
love to exercise on peloton (i know) and i pass a person with a bunch of american flags in their name and a hashtag about a RIGGED ELECTION and realize it is impossible to have even 20 min where i’m not confronted with the collapse of our country
— Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) January 15, 2021
Gawd. Can’t you people just let him have 20 damn minutes on his Peloton???
— Chris (@ChrisMears00) January 15, 2021
Are you okay?
— I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 15, 2021
No, Jim. He’s not OK. He is the opposite of OK.
How dare you mock his pain?
You dirty plebes are ruining Charlie's Peloton experience. https://t.co/Lm7kOFi79W
— Lord BT (@back_ttys) January 15, 2021
And you should be ashamed of yourselves. Get those American flags out of his sight before he has to go out and ride an actual bike like a caveman.
Thoughts and prayers, princess.
— “Didn’t Congratulate” Joe (@ChristophFaheed) January 15, 2021
He’s clearly going to need them.
Charlie, life is a lot more enjoyable if you just don't be such a bitch https://t.co/OSoMi4fk2J
— Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) January 15, 2021
— steve dog (@stvdog) January 15, 2021