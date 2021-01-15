Questioning the results of the 2020 election isn’t a good look. We know that.

But we never considered the effects it would have on people like New York Times opinion writer at large Charlie Warzel:

love to exercise on peloton (i know) and i pass a person with a bunch of american flags in their name and a hashtag about a RIGGED ELECTION and realize it is impossible to have even 20 min where i’m not confronted with the collapse of our country — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) January 15, 2021

Gawd. Can’t you people just let him have 20 damn minutes on his Peloton???

Are you okay? — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 15, 2021

No, Jim. He’s not OK. He is the opposite of OK.

How dare you mock his pain?

You dirty plebes are ruining Charlie's Peloton experience. https://t.co/Lm7kOFi79W — Lord BT (@back_ttys) January 15, 2021

And you should be ashamed of yourselves. Get those American flags out of his sight before he has to go out and ride an actual bike like a caveman.

Thoughts and prayers, princess. — “Didn’t Congratulate” Joe (@ChristophFaheed) January 15, 2021

He’s clearly going to need them.