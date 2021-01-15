During last week’s events in D.C., Utah activist John Sullivan was captured in footage storming the U.S. Capitol.

The Utah man told 2 News he was there to document the protests. He is seen in the video moments after a woman was shot and killed trying to break through a window in the U.S. Capitol. You can hear from him tonight at 10. pic.twitter.com/WRwtupKZ3y — Heidi Hatch (@tvheidihatch) January 7, 2021

John Sullivan known on the Utah protest scene was inside the U.S. Capitol. He got in through a broken window. He says he was there to document the protest. No matter what he watched a woman die and could now face charges. https://t.co/x3bm77w3dq — Heidi Hatch (@tvheidihatch) January 7, 2021

The interesting thing that set Sullivan apart from other rioters was that he had a history of using some decidedly un-Trump-supporter-like hashtags:

KUTV has confirmed a Utah man involved in violent protests in Utah this Spring was in D.C & stormed the Capitol amid violent protests. @JimSpiewak spoke to him. The story on 2 News at 10. His most often used hashtags: #blm #antifa #burn #fuckthesystem #abolishthepolice #fucktrump — Heidi Hatch (@tvheidihatch) January 7, 2021

Sullivan was arrested yesterday by the FBI.

BREAKING: The FBI has arrested #BlackLivesMatter self-described anti-fascist John Sullivan for leading the charge during the insurrection at the Capitol. Sullivan goaded the first casualty of the event to climb through a window just before she was killed.https://t.co/RSdcR2GOVN pic.twitter.com/Hq1PxJhAQV — @amuse (@amuse) January 14, 2021

Well, the story managed to get weirder when people realized that Sullivan had been a guest on Anderson Cooper’s CNN show the night of the riots, where he was presented as a hero of sorts who had just been there to document the riots.

Hey @CNN you’ve got some explaining to do…..isn’t this the guy ties to BLM that was just arrested in regards to the capital riots?! Are you awake yet? pic.twitter.com/OgG6NXrt48 — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) January 15, 2021

Well, if you can believe it, it gets weirder still. And we have no doubt that you can believe it, because everything is just really, really weird right now.

Andy Ngo — who actually does document violent riots — has learned that Sullivan also starred in a commercial for Uber:

Uber previously featured #BLM Capitol Hill riot suspect John Earle Sullivan in a commercial. He was arrested yesterday & charged with violent entry & disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds & more. Last summer, he was charged over a BLM-antifa riot in Utah where a person was shot. pic.twitter.com/RHd7lehz5K — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 15, 2021

So as it turns out, John Sullivan was more than just a nice guy with a dream of becoming a world-class speed skater. Weird.

In any event, going forward, we’re going to have to look at riots in a somewhat different light:

