The New York Times’ Nick Kristof thinks we can learn some lessons from the post-9/11 War on Terror and apply them today.

One of those lessons involves punishing Fox News for what Kristof sees as their role in fomenting violent extremism like that we saw at the U.S. Capitol last week:

"I’d like to see pressure on advertisers to withdraw from Fox News so long as it functions as an extremist madrasa, and cable providers should be asked why they distribute channels that peddle lies." — @NickKristof https://t.co/VDJRoLeHl1 — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) January 14, 2021

Kristof writes:

Tackle the ecosystem. The United States realized after 9/11 that to succeed in the war on terror it had to reform extremist madrasas, religious schools that preached hatred. Today the equivalent of those madrasas are online platforms and right-wing bloviators — and again we face complicated free speech issues. I believe deeply in listening to alternative voices, not drowning them out. That’s why I went to extremist mosques in Pakistan, and it’s why I had an account on Parler. But I also saw how fanatical mosques inculcated violence and how Alex Jones, Sean Hannity and Donald Trump used their platforms to spread racism, bigotry and conspiracy theories in ways that made America a more frightening place. They have First Amendment rights, but not a right to advertising or to private platforms. So I’d like to see pressure on advertisers to withdraw from Fox News so long as it functions as an extremist madrasa, and cable providers should be asked why they distribute channels that peddle lies. The irony of an alleged journalist making this argument is not lost on us.

lol — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 14, 2021

Correct me if I'm wrong here, but isn't Kristoff the guy who took a trip to North Korea and tweeted and shared nothing but Pyongyang propaganda about it? https://t.co/nuz51rqDoA — The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) January 14, 2021

The very same!

He’s also the same guy who works at an influential media outlet that regularly pushes ChiCom propaganda, which arguably harms far more people than Fox News.

But we have no doubt that Nick Kristof would absolutely balk at the idea of advertisers boycotting the New York Times. Or any liberal outlet, for that matter. Imagine if Comcast dropped CNN or MSNBC.

I’m not sure it’s a wise marketing decision to refuse to advertise to the 75 million people who voted for Trump https://t.co/ENLCmuax8R — Gil Student (@GilStudent) January 14, 2021

Media Matters thinks it’s a great idea, though:

These are Fox News' leading advertisers: https://t.co/uRScEE0V68 Here's how you can hold cable providers responsible: https://t.co/PMvuCjG62m https://t.co/ChXHp4TjeD — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) January 14, 2021

Because of course.

"We only need cable channels that peddle OUR lies" https://t.co/yec88os6uQ — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 14, 2021

Some lies are just more equal than others.