Liz Cheney’s been catching a lot of heat from some of her fellow House Republicans ever since she announced her intention to vote to impeach Donald Trump.

But Cheney seems unfazed by the criticism:

No doubt that only makes some of her colleagues even angrier with her.

But for what it’s worth, fellow GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw has Cheney’s back:

We can disagree without tearing each other apart? Crazy talk.

Anyway, needless to say, now Crenshaw’s got a target on his back:

And ’round and ’round we go.

