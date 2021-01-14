Let’s make one thing perfectly clear: we don’t wish harm on AOC or on any Democratic member of Congress, and there is absolutely no defending last week’s storming of the U.S. Capitol.

That said, though, AOC’s conduct in the wake of what happened has only become more insufferable. She’s spent the past week going on self-righteous tears about how she very nearly lost her life at the hands of violent extremists, despite the fact that she spent a good part of last year encouraging violent protests in the name of making people “uncomfortable.”

What she’s making abundantly clear today is that violence is good except when it happens to her and people who agree with her.

One thing that always astounds me is the GOP’s talent for neglecting key issues until it affects them personally. They couldn’t care less when Trump used his mob to put their colleagues’ lives in danger, yet are only noticing how bad it is when the threat’s been turned on them. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 14, 2021

Holy projection, Batman. Does she hear herself?

Isn’t this kind of what you did when you suddenly started caring about police? https://t.co/7FnTp4GPzW — Regina George 💋 (@twilight_chibi) January 14, 2021

Didn’t you just spend 8 months telling us how evil police were and all of sudden when they protect you, you and your colleagues in congress honor them? The lack of self awareness is unbelievable. You’re all part of the same hypocrisy https://t.co/F1RKiA7mY3 — Demon Henry (@HansDancin) January 14, 2021

We can make a very convincing, receipt-filled argument that AOC had no problem with violent mobs putting people’s lives in danger. Not just Republican politicians’ lives, but the public’s lives. AOC didn’t seem to care about mobs threatening people’s lives until the threat was turned on her.

And speaking of receipts, we’re gonna need to see some now:

For two years many of us have been subject to extremely violent threats, attempts, stalkers, & targeted misinfo. When I went to the border, there was a mob w/ knives & guns feet away and CBP refused to protect the delegation. What did we do? We did the press conference anyways. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 14, 2021

So stunning and brave, doing a press conference despite a knife- and gun-wielding mob being just feet away.

Seems like a pretty big deal, putting herself in danger like that. Weird that we haven’t seen any footage or heard about it until now.

AOC telling another one of her obvious fairy tales that no one in the media will ever ask her about https://t.co/9sTh45GA27 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 14, 2021

Was that when you doubled over crying at an empty parking lot? https://t.co/y9dOU4A13X — Jeffrey Marty (@Jeffrey_Marty) January 14, 2021

I covered that trip she made and do not recall her ever mentioning that and she went out of her way to complain about everything on that trip — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 14, 2021

That trip was purely for photo ops, yet she’s got no photos showing the alleged mob that allegedly could’ve killed her.

So. Weird.