A lot of House Republicans have done a decent job of disgracing themselves over the past week.

But don’t forget that Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell has been disgracing himself for a lot longer:

On multiple levels.

Trending

Not to mention stirring the pot quite a bit himself.

Is Jake Tapper gonna go on a Twitter rampage about Swalwell’s nasty, inflammatory rhetoric?

We won’t hold our breath. Swalwell’s got that big (D), after all.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 9-11Capitol riotsCapitol violenceDonald TrumpEric Swalwellhate speechOsama bin LadenTerrorismterrorist attack