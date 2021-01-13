A lot of House Republicans have done a decent job of disgracing themselves over the past week.

But don’t forget that Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell has been disgracing himself for a lot longer:

Rep. Eric Swalwell says that President Trump "inspired and radicalized people to storm the Capitol" in the same way that Osama bin Laden inspired 9-11 pic.twitter.com/ciUbW45tfg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 13, 2021

This is absolutely idiotic https://t.co/Lzwf1zVZbU — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 13, 2021

On multiple levels.

This is such a slap in the face to the victims of 9/11 https://t.co/MoVEXAhqN4 — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) January 13, 2021

Casting POTUS as a terrorist. Exactly the kind of accusation the Chinese Communist Party would love to see promulgated by an American congressman. After being compromised by a Chinese spy, how is this man not only still in Congress, but on TV, *and* an impeachment manager? https://t.co/iMxI1TMjpZ — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) January 13, 2021

Further confirms how this guy got duped by a Chinese spy. https://t.co/fxd2DYBUq9 — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) January 13, 2021

Swalwell really showing his fangs with this insulting comparison. https://t.co/jDiFdAofoG — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 13, 2021

Not to mention stirring the pot quite a bit himself.

No Eric, calling people radicalized and comparing them to Osama bin Laden won't incite people further. Nope, not at all. It's only incitement when the right talks, and they don't even have to use such rhetoric to qualify. https://t.co/fI6vqpsK5z — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) January 13, 2021

Is Jake Tapper gonna go on a Twitter rampage about Swalwell’s nasty, inflammatory rhetoric?

We won’t hold our breath. Swalwell’s got that big (D), after all.