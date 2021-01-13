Democratic Rep. Jason Crow recently told Chuck Todd that some of his Republican colleagues have privately expressed fear of retribution if they vote in favor of impeaching Donald Trump:

WATCH: Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) says majority of GOP "paralyzed with fear" @RepJasonCrow: "I had a lot of conversations with my Republican colleagues. … A couple of them broke down in tears … saying that they are afraid for their lives if they vote for this impeachment." pic.twitter.com/ESEu40WW1P — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 13, 2021

Democrats are fond of speaking about their “Republican colleagues” this way, so you may not necessarily be inclined to believe Crow.

But perhaps you’ll believe Guy Benson, who’s nothing if not a straight shooter. He’s called out Democrats for their policies and leftward shifts, and he’s called out Republicans when their own words and actions have warranted it.

And for what it’s worth, Guy Benson’s experience has been similar to that described by Crow:

I can confirm this. I spoke with a GOP member moments ago, asking if it is true that there are House Republicans who favor impeachment but fear for their lives/physical safety if they follow through with that vote. Answer: “Yes.” https://t.co/5XqWVDzwdN — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 13, 2021

If what Benson says is accurate — and he’s given us no reason to doubt him — that’s incredibly disturbing. This is not how it’s supposed to work in this country.

Still under mob rule https://t.co/MCrjoOqAcT — ¡El Sooopèrr! ن c137 (@SooperMexican) January 13, 2021

And if what Benson says is accurate, these Republicans have a responsibility to speak up.

This is such an unconscionable blight on our history as a liberal democracy and a constitutional republic. It must be resisted with all the force that law can muster. https://t.co/el8Ik5519e — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 13, 2021

If you are unwilling or unable to rise to this moment, you are obliged to resign your post. If you countenance this, even tacitly, we're finished. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 13, 2021

