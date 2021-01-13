Democratic Rep. Jason Crow recently told Chuck Todd that some of his Republican colleagues have privately expressed fear of retribution if they vote in favor of impeaching Donald Trump:

Democrats are fond of speaking about their “Republican colleagues” this way, so you may not necessarily be inclined to believe Crow.

But perhaps you’ll believe Guy Benson, who’s nothing if not a straight shooter. He’s called out Democrats for their policies and leftward shifts, and he’s called out Republicans when their own words and actions have warranted it.

And for what it’s worth, Guy Benson’s experience has been similar to that described by Crow:

If what Benson says is accurate — and he’s given us no reason to doubt him — that’s incredibly disturbing. This is not how it’s supposed to work in this country.

And if what Benson says is accurate, these Republicans have a responsibility to speak up.



