If Twitter’s become known for one thing, it’s consistency.

At least when it comes to being a dumpster fire:

Ahead of the Ugandan election, we're hearing reports that Internet service providers are being ordered to block social media and messaging apps. We strongly condemn internet shutdowns – they are hugely harmful, violate basic human rights and the principles of the #OpenInternet. — Twitter Public Policy (@Policy) January 12, 2021

…is that bad? — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) January 12, 2021

Are internet shutdowns wrong? Should we not being doing that?

Earlier this week, in close coordination with our peers, we suspended a number of accounts targeting the election in Uganda. If we can attribute any of this activity to state-backed actors, we will disclose to our archive of information operations:https://t.co/GB71n4avwm — Twitter Public Policy (@Policy) January 12, 2021

Access to information and freedom of expression, including the public conversation on Twitter, is never more important than during democratic processes, particularly elections.#UgandaDecides2021 #KeepItOn https://t.co/Q2SJfsFUiD — Twitter Public Policy (@Policy) January 12, 2021

The worst part is that they’re actually convinced that they’re serious right now.

are there no mirrors at twitter — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) January 12, 2021

Wait. But. You JUST . . . like, a few days ago. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) January 12, 2021

Did they publish articles about Hunter Biden?https://t.co/ShfSw44bjV — Lord BT (@back_ttys) January 12, 2021

Oh, internet shutdowns “are hugely harmful, violate basic human rights and the principles of the #OpenInternet.” How interesting. https://t.co/YmYATDzH2D — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 12, 2021

The irony of this is astounding https://t.co/nbPma0MaGf — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 12, 2021

Twitter condemning a country for silencing people on social media is honestly the funniest thing I’ve seen in months — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 12, 2021

Sometimes, you’ve just gotta look for laughs wherever you can find them.

This is gaslighting at its finest. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) January 12, 2021

Twitter’s gotten quite good at that.