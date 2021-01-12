If Twitter’s become known for one thing, it’s consistency.

At least when it comes to being a dumpster fire:

Are internet shutdowns wrong? Should we not being doing that?

Trending

The worst part is that they’re actually convinced that they’re serious right now.

Sometimes, you’ve just gotta look for laughs wherever you can find them.

Twitter’s gotten quite good at that.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: access to informationelectionelectionsfree speechfreedom of expressionhuman-rightsinternet shutdownstwitterTwitter Policyuganda