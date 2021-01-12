1619 Project architect Nikole Hannah-Jones is living proof that you can parlay racebaiting woke politics and historical revisionism into a successful journalism career if you play your cards right.

That’s why she continues to be invited to opine on ostensible news networks like MSNBC, home to ostensible news shows like “Morning Joe.”

Here she is today:

Deprogramming Trump supporters will definitely be an uphill battle, thanks in no small part to their firm belief that, as a “white labor force,” they’re “still above the lowest person on the totem pole,” aka minorities:

Thank you for that brilliant insight, Nikole.

Seriously, does she have white people pegged or what?

That’s essentially what her argument boils down to. And she’ll be celebrated for it. Because woke racism is not only acceptable racism, it’s celebrated racism.

