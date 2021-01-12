1619 Project architect Nikole Hannah-Jones is living proof that you can parlay racebaiting woke politics and historical revisionism into a successful journalism career if you play your cards right.

That’s why she continues to be invited to opine on ostensible news networks like MSNBC, home to ostensible news shows like “Morning Joe.”

Here she is today:

Deprogramming Trump supporters will definitely be an uphill battle, thanks in no small part to their firm belief that, as a “white labor force,” they’re “still above the lowest person on the totem pole,” aka minorities:

.@nhannahjones: The “white labor force” votes “against their own economic interests because it means they are still above … Muslims, Latinos and black Americans” pic.twitter.com/ck1KpzWLp2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 12, 2021

Thank you for that brilliant insight, Nikole.

Noted white people expert Nikole Hannah Jones. — Tsukkomi (@ljenkins314) January 12, 2021

Seriously, does she have white people pegged or what?

Which doesn’t explain why Republicans gained votes amongst POC. — Paul (@DrRagnarok1) January 12, 2021

Rich folks think the labor force can afford to care more about race than putting food on their table. 🙄 — Llareia (@Llareian) January 12, 2021

“They’re aren’t agreeing with me therefore they’re going against their interests” — Delete your account (@MarkyMark36) January 12, 2021

That’s essentially what her argument boils down to. And she’ll be celebrated for it. Because woke racism is not only acceptable racism, it’s celebrated racism.

It’s really remarkable that professional people get away with saying these things. It’s one thing to be a nutty weirdo on social media. It’s another to get invited on major platforms and hold prestigious positions to spout what is genuinely racist garbage. https://t.co/BkpzkPNUQq — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 12, 2021

The normalization of blanket disparaging statements about white people – again, not from average people but those with platform – is really revolting. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 12, 2021