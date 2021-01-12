Earlier today, Joe Scarborough was proud to welcome Nikole Hannah-Jones to join “Morning Joe” in a discussion about how much Trump supporters suck.

Joe Walsh — yes, him — actually took issue with Hannah-Jones’ presence:

I come from the world of Trump supporters. I talk to them every day. You want to know how to “deprogram” Trump supporters? How about speaking with someone who actually engages with these people every day? Respectfully, that’s not @nhannahjones.@JoeNBC @morningmika @Morning_Joe https://t.co/9nkgDjoCSE — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) January 12, 2021

Hannah-Jones disagrees:

Respectfully, I had no idea I was going to be asked how to deprogram anyone and as you see, I tried to demure and said directly that as a journalist I have no idea because that is not my role. I was on there to provide historical context, which I did. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) January 12, 2021

Yes, if Nikole Hannah-Jones is good at one thing, it’s historical context.

And respectfully, you gave a really good, interesting answer and you did provide wonderful context. My only point was that if the networks want to understand Trump supporters, they need to bring folks on who actually know and engage with Trump supporters. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) January 12, 2021

Yeah, well, what Walsh seems to be forgetting is that Joe Scarborough is about as in-tune with Trump supporters as one can be:

I live in a community surrounded by Trump supporters. My extended family are Trump supporters. My childhood friends are Trump supporters. I understand Trump supporters enough to know the real problem is that THEY need to better understand the cancer Trump is to democracy. https://t.co/WuXkjl1O2G — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 12, 2021

Why is the burden on me to understand the political motivations of people who still support a fascist president who incited violence and sedition against the United States Government? It is not. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 12, 2021

The burden is certainly on Scarborough explain to the rest of us how his hands are even remotely clean here.

And don't forget, you had him on your show incessantly while other conservatives were out there opposing him. https://t.co/avGmWvF1Zy — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 12, 2021

We haven’t forgotten. Neither has Joe as far as we know, though we have no doubt he’d like to.

Hey remember when you compared him to Ronald Reagan. https://t.co/82haqmRDUx pic.twitter.com/aXsbCW24bC — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 12, 2021

Joe and Mika played a starring role in Donald Trump’s path to the 2016 GOP nomination. So that would make them … carcinogens, right?

Your entire show was a Trump supporter. https://t.co/82haqmRDUx — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 12, 2021

You fielded rumors that you were on his VP list. https://t.co/487d1SBo1U — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 12, 2021

You were a Trump supporter until he passed you over for VP. https://t.co/487d1SBo1U — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 12, 2021

Did you forget you had him on your show 10000 times and gave him hours and hours of unpaid media? STFU https://t.co/15YHVRURNm — Andrea (@AndreaJeanSmith) January 12, 2021

You enthusiastically helped him win the nomination, you don't really need to pretend your aunt is your insight into Trump supporters. https://t.co/fDaFu1b2oL — cc (@cc_fla) January 12, 2021

Seriously.

You knew what Trump was all along, but you singlehandedly pushed his primary campaign when he needed it most. Fee free to sit this one out hack. https://t.co/ft84PR8kpT — Michael Tyworth (@MichaelTyworth) January 12, 2021

No media personality prior to 2016 deserves more blame than @JoeNBC. NONE. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 12, 2021

Take a bow, Joe.