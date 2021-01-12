Donald Trump’s been booted from Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. And while that’s not necessarily good news for speech, it could’ve afforded him an opportunity to reflect on his delivery a little bit.

Guess he decided not to do that:

Trump before leaving the WH: "As far as this is concerned, we want no violence, never violence, we want absolutely no violence. And on the impeachment it's really a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics. It's ridiculous. It's absolutely ridiculous." — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) January 12, 2021

More Trump: "For Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, to continue on this path. I think it's causing tremendous danger to our country, and it's causing tremendous anger. I want no violence." — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) January 12, 2021

He definitely wants no violence, everyone.

‘would hate to see all this tremendous anger boil over again…’ https://t.co/NgLqc8MZvN — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 12, 2021

He wants no violence, even though he fully stands behind remarks that encouraged violence:

Q: "What is your role in what happened at the Capitol? What is your personal responsibility?" President Trump: "If you read my speech…people thought that what I said was totally appropriate." pic.twitter.com/90Pdt8xFSz — CSPAN (@cspan) January 12, 2021

You know what’s not totally appropriate? Donald Trump calling his remarks last week “totally appropriate.”

Because they really weren’t appropriate. And it’s not appropriate today to be doubling down on them. Or tripling or quadrupling down. Honestly, we’ve lost track at this point.

pic.twitter.com/9nXUZL5Ipn — Kate Should I Get Wavy Bangs? (@JustKateGia) January 12, 2021

"Everyone is saying how I parked is totally appropriate." – me, next time I crash my truck into a liquor store — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 12, 2021

Suffice it to say, Trump would not speak this way if he were committed to behaving responsibly.

HE is primarily responsible for the "tremendous anger" & danger he cynically decries. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 12, 2021

It’s getting increasingly difficult to argue with that.

yeah, he's getting impeached a 2nd time. https://t.co/gMSW48YXND — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) January 12, 2021

He cannot learn a lesson, and he will spend his post-presidency inflaming these same tensions to salve his ego. If there are no legal consequences for these actions, Republicans can expect to be harassed, intimidated, and threatened for the foreseeable future. https://t.co/wr0VDfJtn4 — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 12, 2021