Donald Trump’s been booted from Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. And while that’s not necessarily good news for speech, it could’ve afforded him an opportunity to reflect on his delivery a little bit.

Guess he decided not to do that:

He definitely wants no violence, everyone.

Trending

He wants no violence, even though he fully stands behind remarks that encouraged violence:

You know what’s not totally appropriate? Donald Trump calling his remarks last week “totally appropriate.”

Because they really weren’t appropriate. And it’s not appropriate today to be doubling down on them. Or tripling or quadrupling down. Honestly, we’ve lost track at this point.

Suffice it to say, Trump would not speak this way if he were committed to behaving responsibly.

It’s getting increasingly difficult to argue with that.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Capitol riotsCapitol violenceDemocratsDonald Trumpviolence