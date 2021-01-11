In case you missed it, the Washington Post’s Paul Farhi reported earlier today that Cumulus Media issued a directive to on-air personalities like Mark Levin, Dan Bongino, and Ben Shapiro regarding claims that the presidential election was “stolen” from Donald Trump:

“We need to help induce national calm NOW,” Brian Philips, executive vice president of content for Cumulus, wrote in an internal memo, which was first reported by Inside Music Media. Cumulus and its program syndication arm, Westwood One, “will not tolerate any suggestion that the election has not ended. The election has been resolved and there are no alternate acceptable ‘paths.’ ”

The memo adds: “If you transgress this policy, you can expect to separate from the company immediately.”

Bloomberg national political reporter Emma Kinery tweeted about it:

Almost seven hours after Farhi’s article was published, WaPo posted a correction.

Kinery eventually got around to noting that, too:

Weird. That tweet doesn’t have nearly as many likes and retweets as Kinery’s original one!

Well, obviously. Because it’s not nearly as juicy as the one claiming that Ben Shapiro has been peddling the “stolen election” narrative, is it?

Actually, Kinery’s tweet has over 10,000 RTs and 26,000 likes:

But Shapiro’s basic point still stands.

Kinery’s journalism is solid as a rock.

All in a day’s work.

Maybe that’s why Emma hasn’t bothered deleting her original tweet. It’s just too big a thing to correct, you know?

