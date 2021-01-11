If Andrew Yang is serious about running for Mayor of New York City, he’s gonna have to separate himself from the rest of the pack.

This is definitely one way to do it:

Andrew Yang explains running for mayor while not living in New York full time: “We live in a two-bedroom apartment in Manhattan… can you imagine trying to have two kids on virtual school in a two-bedroom apartment and then trying to do work yourself?” 😬 https://t.co/dpXjICGPtU — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) January 11, 2021

It’s certainly a bold strategy.

Maybe it's time New York had a mayor who doesn't pretend to like the city. https://t.co/IyA9vaYMB6 — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 11, 2021

You know, just to change things up a bit.

Can you imagine living like the voters?! Savages! Vote for me — rainygay (@rainygay1) January 11, 2021

Let’s see how far it takes him.

Ooooh—read the room? — Mirna Valerio (@TheMirnavator) January 11, 2021

It’s not easy for a politician to shock me right now, but I gasped. — Susan|Blanchard Ryan (@SBR212) January 11, 2021

Hi @AndrewYang I am one of those New Yorkers who got excited knowing you’ll run… but I’m also one of those parents working and homeschooling in a (very tiny) 2-bed apartment and I’m VERY proud I’m pulling this off. Be better. — Eli Rivera 💜💚✊🏽 (@elicitizen) January 11, 2021

Hi @AndrewYang,

If you don’t know that countless parents in NYC are dealing with this exact or worst circumstance (little to no access to the internet or a working computer, heating issues, unemployment, food insecurity, etc) you shouldn’t be running for mayor of our city. — Maya Contreras (@mayatcontreras) January 11, 2021

Amazing. It's gotta be some kind of record. @AndrewYang is the first person who lost the Mayor election in NYC before putting out the first ad. How exactly does he think 90% of New Yorkers live? — Waiting for Godot (@NYCwonk212) January 11, 2021

So Yang is admitting he cannot relate to the very citizens he is asking for support. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) January 11, 2021

So he was actually the perfect Democratic presidential candidate after all. Go figure!

I hope everyone enjoyed the Andrew Yang mayoral campaign because it is now over. https://t.co/QHcSa0uvzA — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 11, 2021