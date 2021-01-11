If Andrew Yang is serious about running for Mayor of New York City, he’s gonna have to separate himself from the rest of the pack.

This is definitely one way to do it:

It’s certainly a bold strategy.

You know, just to change things up a bit.

Trending

Let’s see how far it takes him.

So he was actually the perfect Democratic presidential candidate after all. Go figure!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew Yangmayormayoral campaignNew York Citytwo-bedroom apartment