Lots of shakeups happening at CNN! It’s all just so exciting!

BIG announcements at CNN today – so many that it's going to take a Twitter thread – Here's the press release about new DC-based anchor roles: https://t.co/G0x3aFTzVs And here's the press release about new WH and congressional correspondent assignments: https://t.co/FdARWkTkmU — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 11, 2021

First: @JakeTapper becomes the network's "lead anchor for all major Washington events." Translating newsroom lingo: When it's time to project the winner of the 2024 presidential election, Tapper will break the news. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 11, 2021

>> @JakeTapper's @TheLeadCNN expands to TWO hours, 4 to 6pm ET, beginning in April. Tapper will continue on Sundays, now as the CO-anchor of @CNNSOTU, with @DanaBashCNN anchoring every other week. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 11, 2021

>> @WolfBlitzer's @CNNSitRoom remains at 6pm ET, and Wolf will continue to have "a principal anchor role for all major breaking news." Special reports too. Translation: If you were worried he might retire, stop worrying! Zucker told staffers Wolf will be with CNN for a long time — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 11, 2021

More to come… I'm popping up on @CNN for a live shot along with @Donie pic.twitter.com/gHWwGZDPx7 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 11, 2021

More to come? You mean there’s more? What could possibly be better than consummate professional journalism man Jake Tapper becoming even more important than he already is?

It can only be Jim Acosta:

On to the next adventure! After eight years at WH, I’m moving into a new role as anchor on weekends and chief domestic correspondent for @CNN, a new challenge I’m very excited about. Will miss my WH colleagues. But I know they’ll be great covering the Biden admin. See you soon! — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 11, 2021

Congrats, @Acosta! You leave behind quite a legacy with the White House press corps. 👊🏽 — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 11, 2021

Oh, no argument here! It is indeed quite a legacy.

Enjoy the vacation, Jim. You’ve earned it. https://t.co/sq9rltpWJ5 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 11, 2021

Sorry, Stephen. No vacation for Jim:

In the meantime, we still have nine more days until the 20th. Let’s get back to work! https://t.co/MyDwDTdkyR — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 11, 2021

No rest for the weary. Jimothy has to work extra-hard on his righteously indignant Keith Olbermann impressions now. America is counting on him.

Acosta is getting a promotion at CNN https://t.co/725PIjqfri — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) January 11, 2021

you don't think bravery in the line of duty merits a promotion? — Charles Fain Lehman (@CharlesFLehman) January 11, 2021

he should get one of those medal of honor license plates — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) January 11, 2021

He really should.

Jim Acosta being moved out of the White House as Trump leaves is the least surprising news here. His job has been eliminated. The #Resistance inside the White House beat is over… https://t.co/BZ2EHLkFrP — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) January 11, 2021

On to bigger and better Real Journalism, Mr. President.