Lots of shakeups happening at CNN! It’s all just so exciting!

Trending

More to come? You mean there’s more? What could possibly be better than consummate professional journalism man Jake Tapper becoming even more important than he already is?

It can only be Jim Acosta:

Oh, no argument here! It is indeed quite a legacy.

Sorry, Stephen. No vacation for Jim:

No rest for the weary. Jimothy has to work extra-hard on his righteously indignant Keith Olbermann impressions now. America is counting on him.

He really should.

On to bigger and better Real Journalism, Mr. President.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anchorchief domestic correspondentCNNJim Acostapromotion