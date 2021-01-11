Last week, Live Action founder and president Lila Rose tweeted out a factual statement about abortion:

Abortion is violence — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) January 7, 2021

Given the fact that abortion results in the intentional death of an unborn child, it’s hard not to agree.

But pro-abortion OB/GYN Leah Torres not only disagrees with Rose; she believes it’s Rose whose actions are violent:

This is violent rhetoric. It is objectively false and meant to incite others to commit crimes against clinics, patients, and health care providers. This is what domestic terrorism looks like. https://t.co/aVBebVkKGc — Leah Torres, MD (@LeahNTorres) January 7, 2021

“Domestic terrorism,” huh?

By pointing out abortion is violent? — Samantha, MSW (@Dontstopbelief) January 8, 2021

You’re instigating violence. Stop. See: WHO, AMA, ACOG. — Leah Torres, MD (@LeahNTorres) January 8, 2021

Accusing Rose of domestic terrorism for pointing out that abortion is a violent act is certainly a bold strategy … let’s see how it’s working out for Torres:

You're beyond ridiculous, lady. — Ge🤦🏻‍♀️rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) January 11, 2021

Dr. Gaslight, MD. — no one u know (@Johnny03341167) January 11, 2021

Abortion is violence. By it’s very nature it is violence. — Phi (@philllosoraptor) January 11, 2021

One might be pro-choice, but how in the world is abortion “objectively” not violent? — Scott G (@scttfrnks) January 11, 2021

This is what dishonest mental gymnastics looks like. Abortion is violence. One of the greatest evils. — The Government Hates You, Pass It On (@jaredbrannon) January 11, 2021

You need to stop this right now. What you are doing is grossly irresponsible. You should stop and think really hard about what you're doing. Maybe read some history. — James Lindsay, king of your mom (@ConceptualJames) January 11, 2021

Hell, read a dictionary.

Oh, and something else for *Dr.* Torres to consider: