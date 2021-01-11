Last week, Live Action founder and president Lila Rose tweeted out a factual statement about abortion:

Given the fact that abortion results in the intentional death of an unborn child, it’s hard not to agree.

But pro-abortion OB/GYN Leah Torres not only disagrees with Rose; she believes it’s Rose whose actions are violent:

“Domestic terrorism,” huh?

Accusing Rose of domestic terrorism for pointing out that abortion is a violent act is certainly a bold strategy … let’s see how it’s working out for Torres:

Hell, read a dictionary.

Oh, and something else for *Dr.* Torres to consider:

