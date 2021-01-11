We’d like to say we didn’t think that Andrew Cuomo could possibly get any worse, but we’ve seen enough of Andrew Cuomo to know that he can always — always — get worse.

Emmy winner Andrew Cuomo, ladies and gentlemen.

The buck stops waaaaay over there.

True story.

***

