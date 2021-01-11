We’d like to say we didn’t think that Andrew Cuomo could possibly get any worse, but we’ve seen enough of Andrew Cuomo to know that he can always — always — get worse.

All vaccinations are BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Due to limited supply from the federal government, all New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient when scheduling appointments. Do not show up to any vaccination site without an appointment—you will not get the vaccine. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 11, 2021

Emmy winner Andrew Cuomo, ladies and gentlemen.

The buck stops waaaaay over there.

LOL FEDERAL GOVERNMENT. Is that also why you've had to actually throw out vaccines? Did Donald Trump make you? https://t.co/wE8bAVGFh2 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 11, 2021

Again, THIS. IS. A. LIE. They are not even using the vaccines they are receiving. https://t.co/tHoTM3l5sv — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 11, 2021

The supply is so limited you're throwing extra away. https://t.co/EECrDhnmIz — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) January 11, 2021

You mean you can't dig the vials out of the trash? https://t.co/ru7xJb6W4y — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 11, 2021

#KillerCuomo blaming the federal government while the regulations he imposed is forcing the medical community to dispose of unused vaccine by throwing it away. https://t.co/ykMRjp4eqg — NewEnglandDevil (@NewEnglandDevil) January 11, 2021

Not due to limited supply by the federal government. Due to inadequate planning at the state and local level to distribute. — NYC Angry Mom – #OpenSchools (@angrybklynmom) January 11, 2021

There is absolutely nothing that tweaks this guy’s nipple rings more than the deprivation of his subjects. https://t.co/fZ31JRosdG — Daniel Foster (@DanFosterType) January 11, 2021

True story.

Blaming the federal government yet again for the breakdown he caused. This man is so bitter and petty and cruel. https://t.co/ivAQEm1Afx — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 11, 2021

Remember kids, to be as incompetent and vile as this man is the only way to get the media's undying adoration. https://t.co/l6ZRtJoVvw — Forester Mike (@ForesterMike1) January 11, 2021

***

