New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo continues to show the rest of the country what leadership looks like.

His handling of the COVID19 crisis has been nothing short of magnificent (just ask him, he wrote a whole book about it). And it just keeps getting better.

Seriously, forget about an Emmy; the man deserves an effing Nobel Prize:

New York's strict vaccine guidelines forced one clinic to throw away vaccine doses after it couldn't find eligible people. https://t.co/8amoBp7PZZ — Jorge Arangure (@jorgearangure) January 8, 2021

Bold.

They are flushing vaccines down the toilet because @NYGovCuomo says they will be fined if they don’t use it on the people he deems important first. Those do not include seniors and first responders. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 8, 2021

Andrew Cuomo’s got his priorities, and he’s sticking to them, dammit:

@winsjuliet : @NYCMayor just announced on @brianlehrer show that the city of New Rochelle started vaccinating first responders and were fined and their vaccines taken away. @1010WINS — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 8, 2021

This is not a drill:

.@NYCMayor just announced on @brianlehrer show that the city of New Rochelle started vaccinating first responders and were fined and their vaccines taken away. @1010WINS — Juliet Papa (@winsjuliet) January 8, 2021

If Andrew Cuomo were actively trying to kill as many people in New York as possible, what would he be doing differently?

The hell?! — John Cofield (@john_cofield) January 8, 2021

Cuomo is a psychopath — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) January 8, 2021

@NYGovCuomo wondering if the second edition of your book will include anything about your inability to get the vaccine to your taxpayers? — Dayle Forness (@FornessD_GGSN) January 8, 2021

@NYGovCuomo how is this okay????? This is 100% on you and your authoritarian vaccination rules. — Austin (@austinmichaelg) January 8, 2021

The vaccine isn’t effective against Andrew Cuomo https://t.co/OHSanJumZn — Patrick Hedger (@PatHedger18) January 8, 2021

This is all on you @NYGovCuomo. — 𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐫 (@dgoldwas) January 8, 2021

Andrew Cuomo is a genuinely terrible governor. https://t.co/h45hhGU6RM — Brian Sack (@brian_sack) January 8, 2021

Andrew Cuomo is a bad governor who is killing people and no one will speak up. https://t.co/BnUKh0Fsa3 — Nathan Wurtzel (((Slight Return))) (@NathanWurtzel) January 8, 2021

This is @NYGovCuomo. Again, someone want to explain to me why he isn't, right now, THE WORST GOVERNOR IN AMERICA???@jaketapper @ChrisCuomo @drsanjaygupta https://t.co/EMeSh8n8vh — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 8, 2021

*crickets from CNN*

Anyone out there want to defend this? Is the media going to continue gaslighting for Andrew Cuomo? https://t.co/AKNUVVxvuD — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) January 8, 2021

They aren't speaking up BECAUSE OF POLITICS. Again, people like @brianstelter who are whining about Fox…allowing this to happen while people are dying, are to blame. You can't excuse one group of journalists and not excuse the others. https://t.co/KqW2y0FEXO — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 8, 2021

Sorry, it’s no use trying to publicly shame Brian Stelter and CNN journos. They’re too busy working on the Real News, Mr. President: