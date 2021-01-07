Nancy Pelosi held a presser today, because she’s always got something to say.

And in case you had any doubt, she was very much Nancy Pelosi-y:

Nancy Pelosi is so deranged during this press conference right now — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 7, 2021

We’d expect nothing less.

But aside from the trademark derangement, there’s also the trademark brazen intellectual dishonesty:

BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi is calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked. She says impeachment should be considered if that doesn't happen. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 7, 2021

#BREAKING: Pelosi says time for 25th Amendment for Trump for “seditious act,” if not Congress may impeach — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 7, 2021

Watch:

Speaker Pelosi joins Sen. Minority Leader Schumer "in calling on the vice president to remove this president by immediately invoking the 25th Amendment." pic.twitter.com/x7Bs5bXLs7 — The Recount (@therecount) January 7, 2021

That’s great, Nancy. There’s just one problem:

How can you impeach him if Congress is adjourning until after the inauguration? https://t.co/QmyKmbkgFs — ☃️ Freezing Ginger ❄️ (@mchastain81) January 7, 2021

Or at least until next week:

3:48:55 AM — The Speaker announced that the House do now adjourn pursuant to section 5(a)1(b) of #HRes8. The next meeting is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on January 11, 2021. — U.S. House Floor (@HouseFloor) January 7, 2021

So weird that she’d just throw the ball into the Senate’s court like that.

It’s almost as if Nancy Pelosi just sees all this as a means to score a few last cheap political points before Trump leaves office.

PELOSI now going down a list of cabinet secretaries asking why they wouldn't support invoking the 25th Amendment. "Is it about success in business later? Do you believe in this?" — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 7, 2021

You adjourned the House, @SpeakerPelosi. You abdicated. Punted to the executive all the way to the end. https://t.co/3N33AlLyTq — Daniel Foster (@DanFosterType) January 7, 2021

That’s our Nancy!