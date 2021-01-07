Jake Tapper has apparently decided to spend today getting high off the smell of his own self-righteousness.

After criticizing the “Trump-enabling politicians and media” for letting yesterday’s violence happen:

How could this have happened? ask Trump-enabling politicians and media who have for years ignored warnings that something like this would inevitably happen — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 7, 2021

Now, he’s set his sights on GOP senators condemning the violence:

"I decry violence," said the senator, while spilling gunpowder and gasoline all over the building and handing out matches to miscreant teenagers — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 7, 2021

Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz certainly didn’t help the situation, given their refusal to back down from their campaign to overturn the Electoral College results. But they didn’t speak for all GOP senators.

And frankly, we’d like to know what Mr. Tapper thinks he’s doing right now, if not spilling gasoline and gunpowder all over Twitter and handing out matches.

you're doing your best to fan the flames. are you satisfied? — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) January 7, 2021

He’s certainly plenty self-satisfied.

Though he really has no right to be.

Are you describing Biden and Harris during the BLM riots, or…? https://t.co/AosqutDyEk — Crew Libertas (@CrewLibertas) January 7, 2021

Apparently Jake didn't watch his own network's coverage of the riots that occurred over the past year. https://t.co/TV78eS8NEJ — Lord BT (@back_ttys) January 7, 2021

If you’d been so outraged when certain senators-turned-VPs were setting up bail out funds for apocalypse LARPers participating in BLM riots, I’d be less exasperated with you, Jake. https://t.co/YKATgqXYq6 — aprïl. navium exuro. (@hyacinthgrrl) January 7, 2021