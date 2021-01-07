Yesterday, Clay Travis weighed in on the violence at the U.S. Capitol:

I voted for Trump. He lost. Well past time to move on. Violence is never the answer, no matter your politics. Will discuss on @outkick live in a half hour. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 6, 2021

Seems like a pretty reasonable, levelheaded take.

But for what it’s worth, it just doesn’t cut the mustard for celebrated former NBA coach George Karl:

Um, ‘scuse us?

I really don't think Clay is the one to point fingers at for this. You must not follow some of the people who actually instigated it. — JR (@JDRhoaddog) January 7, 2021

One can make a very convincing argument that Donald Trump’s words and behavior enabled what happened yesterday. But Clay Travis? Clay Travis doesn’t bear responsibility for what happened. He never advocated for violence from any side.

Doing your best to calm things down, I see. — I'm A Doctor (JD), Too! (@jamesseegs) January 7, 2021

Is there some kind of wokeness competition among current and retired NBA coaches that we don’t know about? Gregg Popovich and Steve Kerr have been pretty vocal in their liberal politics, but George Karl is apparently no slouch himself.

Absolutely moronic take. — Eric Trainor (@realEricTrainor) January 7, 2021

Is a little bit of intellectual consistency too much to ask from George Karl? He is an NBA guy, after all …

Any comment on the riots in Portland last night? (Again). Or the daily riots all summer? — Chris Gabriele (@CTGabe) January 7, 2021

Where was George when cities were being burnt to the ground? Exactly! — John McCloskey (@_jump101465) January 7, 2021

The NBA should be held accountable for the riots they encouraged across the country last summer. — Dr. Governor – Elect John Garza (@garza2009) January 7, 2021

The NBA was a huge contributing factor the summer long #BLM riots. Maybe you should sit this one out — Dudley Walden (@KYWrangler) January 7, 2021

Just to be safe.