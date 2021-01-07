Earlier, Mick Mulvaney resigned his post in the Trump administration, saying “I can’t stay.”

He predicted that others would follow suit. It would appear that Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao has just become one of those people:

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is resigning, per two officials. Cites yesterday’s events as reason in email to DOT colleagues, per draft. First Cabinet secretary to resign. Chao is married to Mitch McConnell. More TK. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) January 7, 2021

Chao marks the first Cabinet-level resignation in wake of the Capitol MAGA riot https://t.co/vHPsQ6SshA — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) January 7, 2021

#BREAKING: Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao has resigned. Her husband, @SenateMajLdr McConnell, was in the Capitol when a mob stormed the building. She is the first Cabinet member to step down following the Capitol breach.https://t.co/PyzllSZuVJ pic.twitter.com/2VQqvWT2SF — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 7, 2021

So, what, if anything, does this mean in terms of 25th Amendment talk?

Seems like the XXV Amendment option either hasn't really been discussed or it has and they don't have enough people willing to. https://t.co/vM39mqYDDw — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) January 7, 2021