Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf was all set to be made Donald Trump’s permanent DHS secretary.
And then he issued a statement calling on Trump to “strongly condemn the violence that took place yesterday”:
My full statement condemning violence at the U.S. Capitol. pic.twitter.com/N9vlAUQILA
— Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) January 7, 2021
Completely coincidentally, the White House has just announced that Wolf has “resigned”:
The White House announces that the president has withdrawn Chad Wolf's nomination to be the permanent Homeland Security secretary, hours after Wolf urged the president to denounce yesterday's violence.
— Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) January 7, 2021
According to the White House, Wolf resigned on January 3:
81 minutes after Wolf’s statement, the White House sent this out: “WITHDRAWAL SENT TO THE SENATE:⁰⁰ Chad F. Wolf, of Virginia, to be Secretary of Homeland Security, vice Kirstjen Nielsen, resigned, which was sent to the Senate on January 3, 2021.” https://t.co/uC9qSdmF1l
— Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) January 7, 2021
JUST IN: About an hour after @DHS_Wolf called on President Trump to condemn Capitol violence, the WH just sent this out. pic.twitter.com/xnMTE2d2PN
— David Spunt (@davidspunt) January 7, 2021
January 3, eh?
Was that backdated? Like I do on my rent checks?
— Alex Mizrahi (@alexmiz) January 7, 2021
Heh.
The Senate having already adjourned, he was obviously never going to be confirmed anyway, so this is just a symbolic expression of spite. https://t.co/dlYa2PESAg
— Julian Sanchez (@normative) January 7, 2021
“Spite” would definitely be on-brand.
This is just getting ridiculous now.
And pretty scary.
We are in a very, very dangerous place right now.
Impeachment and removal would be safer. https://t.co/N6m7ewKCYW
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 7, 2021
We’re done here. Get out, Donald. https://t.co/sqqrmetHte
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) January 7, 2021