Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf was all set to be made Donald Trump’s permanent DHS secretary.

And then he issued a statement calling on Trump to “strongly condemn the violence that took place yesterday”:

Completely coincidentally, the White House has just announced that Wolf has “resigned”:

According to the White House, Wolf resigned on January 3:

January 3, eh?

Heh.

“Spite” would definitely be on-brand.

This is just getting ridiculous now.

And pretty scary.

