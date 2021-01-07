Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf was all set to be made Donald Trump’s permanent DHS secretary.

And then he issued a statement calling on Trump to “strongly condemn the violence that took place yesterday”:

My full statement condemning violence at the U.S. Capitol. pic.twitter.com/N9vlAUQILA — Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) January 7, 2021

Completely coincidentally, the White House has just announced that Wolf has “resigned”:

The White House announces that the president has withdrawn Chad Wolf's nomination to be the permanent Homeland Security secretary, hours after Wolf urged the president to denounce yesterday's violence. — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) January 7, 2021

According to the White House, Wolf resigned on January 3:

81 minutes after Wolf’s statement, the White House sent this out: “WITHDRAWAL SENT TO THE SENATE:⁰⁰ Chad F. Wolf, of Virginia, to be Secretary of Homeland Security, vice Kirstjen Nielsen, resigned, which was sent to the Senate on January 3, 2021.” https://t.co/uC9qSdmF1l — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) January 7, 2021

JUST IN: About an hour after @DHS_Wolf called on President Trump to condemn Capitol violence, the WH just sent this out. pic.twitter.com/xnMTE2d2PN — David Spunt (@davidspunt) January 7, 2021

January 3, eh?

Was that backdated? Like I do on my rent checks? — Alex Mizrahi (@alexmiz) January 7, 2021

Heh.

The Senate having already adjourned, he was obviously never going to be confirmed anyway, so this is just a symbolic expression of spite. https://t.co/dlYa2PESAg — Julian Sanchez (@normative) January 7, 2021

“Spite” would definitely be on-brand.

This is just getting ridiculous now.

And pretty scary.