It just keeps getting uglier:
The Capitol is literally being broken into.
We’re under siege. pic.twitter.com/HW5bxbyr0h
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 6, 2021
Holy shit pic.twitter.com/dofEG2SmqP
— Jim Newell (@jim_newell) January 6, 2021
They breached the Capitol pic.twitter.com/tWKxojW2Hr
— Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) January 6, 2021
Protesters have breached the Capitol. They’re outside the Senate chamber pic.twitter.com/I021tKliUD
— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021
This is happening pic.twitter.com/MNDC2Nh1Cg
— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021
Police officers are holding them steps away from the Senate chamber, which is locked. Senators are inside. I see a few confederate flags. pic.twitter.com/YI7X7KmuUG
— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021
What the hell?
BREAKING: HOUSE AND SENATE have just gaveled out due to security threat from pro-Trump protesters
— Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) January 6, 2021
They just gaveled out the Senate and Lankford was told "protesters are in the building"
— Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) January 6, 2021
#BREAKING: Senate adjourns abruptly, Vice President Mike Pence rushed off Senate floor.
— Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) January 6, 2021
Oh my goodness we are sheltering in place in the Senate
— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) January 6, 2021
Everyone is being told to get in an office. The Senate just gaveled out.
— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) January 6, 2021
All I can hear is police officers yelling
— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) January 6, 2021
Yes. Capitol is now in complete chaos.
Pence has been pulled from the senate chamber. https://t.co/r3VCc85JEc
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 6, 2021
Some sort of gas has been set off. I’m not sure by whom. Police seem to be trying to deescalate and talk to them. pic.twitter.com/CwB2PYdTMj
— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021
These aren’t people who can be reasoned with.
VIDEO: Watch the moment the U.S. House of Representatives abruptly went into recess after protesters storm the Capitol in D.C. pic.twitter.com/4xU9VmwBC8
— Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) January 6, 2021
Pence has left the Senate floor—what an ugly, disgraceful scene
— Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) January 6, 2021
Quite a lot of those going around today.
Trump protesters just discharged a fire extinguisher outside Senate chamber. Many protesters are inside building, and most people are hiding from them pic.twitter.com/0y2sk8LHWd
— Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) January 6, 2021
BREAKING: revolution in process as Trump supporters break into the Capitol building, attacking police, breaking windows, and knocking down doors
Full anarchy at this “mostly peaceful” demonstration DC
The people have pushed through & are storming to main chambers pic.twitter.com/NW6VDDNBQw
— ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021
This isn’t “revolution”; it’s rioting.
My God. https://t.co/YW3Rjff9gx
— Brian Faughnan (@BrianFaughnan) January 6, 2021
This should be Trump's legacy. https://t.co/2aFFY0Fpge
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 6, 2021
It very well may be.
***
