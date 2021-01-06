It just keeps getting uglier:

The Capitol is literally being broken into. We’re under siege. pic.twitter.com/HW5bxbyr0h — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 6, 2021

They breached the Capitol pic.twitter.com/tWKxojW2Hr — Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) January 6, 2021

Protesters have breached the Capitol. They’re outside the Senate chamber pic.twitter.com/I021tKliUD — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

This is happening pic.twitter.com/MNDC2Nh1Cg — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

Police officers are holding them steps away from the Senate chamber, which is locked. Senators are inside. I see a few confederate flags. pic.twitter.com/YI7X7KmuUG — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

What the hell?

BREAKING: HOUSE AND SENATE have just gaveled out due to security threat from pro-Trump protesters — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) January 6, 2021

They just gaveled out the Senate and Lankford was told "protesters are in the building" — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) January 6, 2021

#BREAKING: Senate adjourns abruptly, Vice President Mike Pence rushed off Senate floor. — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) January 6, 2021

Oh my goodness we are sheltering in place in the Senate — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) January 6, 2021

Everyone is being told to get in an office. The Senate just gaveled out. — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) January 6, 2021

All I can hear is police officers yelling — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) January 6, 2021

Yes. Capitol is now in complete chaos. Pence has been pulled from the senate chamber. https://t.co/r3VCc85JEc — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 6, 2021

Some sort of gas has been set off. I’m not sure by whom. Police seem to be trying to deescalate and talk to them. pic.twitter.com/CwB2PYdTMj — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

These aren’t people who can be reasoned with.

VIDEO: Watch the moment the U.S. House of Representatives abruptly went into recess after protesters storm the Capitol in D.C. pic.twitter.com/4xU9VmwBC8 — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) January 6, 2021

Pence has left the Senate floor—what an ugly, disgraceful scene — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) January 6, 2021

Quite a lot of those going around today.

Trump protesters just discharged a fire extinguisher outside Senate chamber. Many protesters are inside building, and most people are hiding from them pic.twitter.com/0y2sk8LHWd — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) January 6, 2021

BREAKING: revolution in process as Trump supporters break into the Capitol building, attacking police, breaking windows, and knocking down doors Full anarchy at this “mostly peaceful” demonstration DC The people have pushed through & are storming to main chambers pic.twitter.com/NW6VDDNBQw — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

This isn’t “revolution”; it’s rioting.

This should be Trump's legacy. https://t.co/2aFFY0Fpge — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 6, 2021

It very well may be.

***

Related:

WATCH: Trump supporters ‘are storming the grounds’ of the U.S. Capitol

WATCH: Chaos erupts at the U.S. Capitol as Trump supporters clash with police

US Capitol Police orders buildings evacuated over suspicious package; UPDATED