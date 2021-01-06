A lot of people predicted that Twitter would suspend Donald Trump’s account once he was out of the White House.

If that was indeed Twitter’s plan, they may be getting a jump on things a little early:

Locking his account isn’t the same as suspending it, but this is pretty major:

Permanent suspension, huh?

Here. We. Go.

Stay tuned …

