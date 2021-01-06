There were reports earlier of someone being wheeled out of the Capitol on a stretcher:

A person on a stretcher just wheeled out with what appears to be a serious injury. pic.twitter.com/wucrpusBzE — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) January 6, 2021

Is it this woman?

BREAKING: A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the chest on the Capitol grounds, two sources familiar with the matter tell @NoahGrayCNN — Pervaiz Shallwani (@Pervaizistan) January 6, 2021

Someone at the riots in the Capitol building was filming when it happened:

A young woman was just shot in the neck right besides me in the Capitol Building pic.twitter.com/hLQo4IP8J1 — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) January 6, 2021

Dear God.

Is this what the rioters wanted?