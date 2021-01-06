There were reports earlier of someone being wheeled out of the Capitol on a stretcher:
A person on a stretcher just wheeled out with what appears to be a serious injury. pic.twitter.com/wucrpusBzE
— Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) January 6, 2021
Is it this woman?
BREAKING: A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the chest on the Capitol grounds, two sources familiar with the matter tell @NoahGrayCNN
— Pervaiz Shallwani (@Pervaizistan) January 6, 2021
Someone at the riots in the Capitol building was filming when it happened:
A young woman was just shot in the neck right besides me in the Capitol Building pic.twitter.com/hLQo4IP8J1
— Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) January 6, 2021
Dear God.
Is this what the rioters wanted?
This is heartbreaking. I can’t believe it https://t.co/dFPAWQecp9
— Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) January 6, 2021