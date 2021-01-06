It looks like Georgia’s gone blue, and Bulwark publisher Sarah Longwell is feelin’ sassy:

I see a lot of Dems thanking Stacy Abrams and that’s well deserved. But spare a thought for Lin Wood and Sidney Powell, won’t you. They deserve some credit too. — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) January 6, 2021

See what she did there? She’s so clever. The Bulwark is just so full of clever people.

Good point! Those two are way past insane. https://t.co/Z7Uu0YNVzm — Zoltan (@Zoltan43422822) January 6, 2021

Damn… she makes a great point 😖 https://t.co/ofDqWZ4SLU — The Ministry of 🇺🇸Truth is alt-Lies (@OrsonJTrump) January 6, 2021

That’s gotta sting. If Lin wood and Sidney Powell could understand what @SarahLongwell25 is saying. https://t.co/joaiMO1s5c — Mr. “You *still* need a mask!” B. (@bubbajet_prime) January 6, 2021

Do Sarah Longwell and the people high-fiving her this morning understand what Sarah Longwell is saying?

I mean, Team Bulwark was also rooting for this outcome so not sure what that says about you either. https://t.co/VViKvRfa9n — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 6, 2021

Miller’s being coy, of course. He knows exactly what it says about Team Bulwark. We all do.

NARRATOR: This person publishes The Bulwark who literally wanted Democrats controlling the White House and Congress. She's now pretending this wasn't their goal. These people are clown grifters. https://t.co/CDA8RI7Ico — RBe (@RBPundit) January 6, 2021

Grifting is great business these days.

“No we’re different than the ranting conspiracist because we wanted this exact same outcome with just less crazy!” — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 6, 2021

Or is this the part where the people who campaigned and voted for Joe Biden and a Democrat Senate majority act like they are the real conservatives now? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 6, 2021

People who actively rooted for Democrats to win the Senate: QAnon Lizard people Lawyer

White Nationalist Groypers

The Bulwark / Lincoln Project The company you keep, guys. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 6, 2021

Enjoy your new friends, Bulwark.