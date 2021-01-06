We told you about Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her creepy Stacey Abrams prayer candle:

And make no mistake, it’s creepy as hell.

But BuzzFeed News’ deputy breaking news director David Mack’s own take on Stacey Abrams leaves Gretchen Whitmer’s in the dust:

Good argument to be made that Stacey Abrams is one of the most consequential women in US history. — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 6, 2021

We’d love to hear what that argument is.

We knew the Stacey Abrams KoolAid was potent, but wow.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the cringey cult of personality spectrum: https://t.co/xEHkTuEHib — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 6, 2021

lol guys come on https://t.co/UZHl634Lfp — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 6, 2021

irl lol https://t.co/KLlJAdBBXp — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 6, 2021

This is your brain on liberalism https://t.co/JbB0UTTSnt — charlie (@hellsiteuser) January 6, 2021

…sure if you’ve never heard of any other women in us history https://t.co/0UgK1bUonp — Hooch You Hear What I Hear? (@barrelproving) January 6, 2021