Given the violence unfolding at the U.S. Capitol today, people are revisiting this December 2020 tweet from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:
The whole point of protesting is to make ppl uncomfortable.
Activists take that discomfort w/ the status quo & advocate for concrete policy changes. Popular support often starts small & grows.
To folks who complain protest demands make others uncomfortable… that’s the point.
Well, we’d say people are uncomfortable today. Some of them even physically so.
Preach, sister!
So, can we expect a tweet from AOC paying tribute to the protesters making people uncomfortable today?
Cc everyone https://t.co/dtiWf4S9sA
Well….this is awkward https://t.co/BVDpJMrxng
How well did this age? https://t.co/361XvPMEQR
Hey @AOC, this did not age well. pic.twitter.com/etVIPPwTMH
You feeling uncomfortable now?
This is bad when it’s from the left and right. You didn’t help.
