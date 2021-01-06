Given the violence unfolding at the U.S. Capitol today, people are revisiting this December 2020 tweet from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

The whole point of protesting is to make ppl uncomfortable. Activists take that discomfort w/ the status quo & advocate for concrete policy changes. Popular support often starts small & grows. To folks who complain protest demands make others uncomfortable… that’s the point. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 2, 2020

Well, we’d say people are uncomfortable today. Some of them even physically so.

So, can we expect a tweet from AOC paying tribute to the protesters making people uncomfortable today?

