Donald Trump’s tweets regarding today’s violent rioting in the Capitol left some things to be desired. But maybe they were just meant to be placeholders until he could put together a more decisive condemnation.

.@realDonaldTrump plans to release a recorded video address shortly, a White House official tells me — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) January 6, 2021

Video messages are generally more effective than just tweets.

Some people calling on Trump to speak, but he cannot open his mouth without promoting election conspiracies. What does he say? "This election was stolen and Pence is a coward and Congress can fix this but won't unless you make them…but by the way, stay peaceful." — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) January 6, 2021

He's going to make stolen election excuses, isn't he? https://t.co/a51Ck2OS5N — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 6, 2021

Well, let’s see:

Oh.

Of course.

Trump's derangement continues even in his video telling his supporters to stop rioting in DC, as he insists he won the the election. https://t.co/hsjlZw0u9H — Nick Gillespie (@nickgillespie) January 6, 2021

Holy shit. In his statement intended to address the violence, Trump opens by saying, "we had an election that was stolen from us." — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 6, 2021

So his 'go home in peace' video appeal was mostly just a rant about the election being stolen from them. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) January 6, 2021

Staff: "Mr. President, we need you to tell the idiots attacking the Capitol to stop the violence and go home."

Trump: "My landslide re-election was stolen. I know it, you know it, everyone knows it.

Oh, and go home." https://t.co/mQQvuw9a2O — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) January 6, 2021

Emphasizes the ‘stolen’ election lie before appealing for peace / law & order. https://t.co/TcjaP18ZPl — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 6, 2021

At least he’s got his priorities straight.

This will have the calming effect of driving a gasoline tanker directly into an inferno. https://t.co/eLetzVWrBq — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 6, 2021

The president rushes towards the blazing inferno, spraying a fluid that is one part water and two parts gasoline. https://t.co/TEXJmqpoO1 — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) January 6, 2021

This is supposed to calm people down? 🙄 https://t.co/knPdbNNzDA — Shane Vander Hart (@shanevanderhart) January 6, 2021

“We love you. You’re very special.” “I know how you feel.”

"This was a fraudulent election. But we can't play into the hands of these people… We love you, you're very special… I know how you feel. But go home, and go home in peace." – Trump — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 6, 2021

Sympathizing with rioters who stormed the Capitol building is not a great look. It’s certainly not what we need at the moment.

Twitter has apparently decided to do what they can to protect the public from Trump’s message:

OK, but:

Twitter is so f*cking dumb. maybe @jack can explain why a quote tweet is different than a reply or a retweet https://t.co/rcaRzNzPBT — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) January 6, 2021

It’s not.

So if we’ve learned a lesson today, it’s that Donald Trump and Twitter can both be very bad at their jobs.