All hell is breaking loose at the U.S. Capitol this afternoon. What Americans could really use right now is a strong, decisive statement of condemnation from the president right now.
Condemn this now, @realDonaldTrump – you are the only one they will listen to. For our country!
— Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) January 6, 2021
Guess we’ll have to settle for this:
Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021
Wow, yeah. That should do it!
🤦🏽♂️ https://t.co/ow2Y8khfHd
— Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) January 6, 2021
bit late for that, chum. https://t.co/Jfi8E3iSn9
— Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) January 6, 2021
Trump should’ve gone the Tom Cotton route:
This violence is unacceptable and needs to be met with the full force of the law.
God bless the Capitol Police who are keeping us safe.
— Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) January 6, 2021
Or how about Dan Crenshaw?
Stop this bullshit right now.
— Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 6, 2021
See? That’s how it’s done.
Where’s the Trump who was condemning Antifa riots?
"minimum ten years in prison" https://t.co/cx3W8wm9X1
— Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) January 6, 2021
Bueller? Bueller?
Active sedition at the Capitol.
A president who is egging them on.
A security plan completely unprepared and overmatched.
We wouldn’t tolerate something like this in Afghanistan or Iraq.
A national shame and embarrassment.
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 6, 2021
***
Update:
This tweet is a lot better:
I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021
He’s *asking* a bunch of violent thugs to be peaceful. We’re sure they’ll get right on that.
We are witnessing absolute banana republic crap in the United States Capitol right now. @realdonaldtrump, you need to call this off. pic.twitter.com/0QGx2PlXFY
— Rep. Mike Gallagher (@RepGallagher) January 6, 2021