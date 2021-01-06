All hell is breaking loose at the U.S. Capitol this afternoon. What Americans could really use right now is a strong, decisive statement of condemnation from the president right now.

Condemn this now, @realDonaldTrump – you are the only one they will listen to. For our country! — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) January 6, 2021

Guess we’ll have to settle for this:

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Wow, yeah. That should do it!

bit late for that, chum. https://t.co/Jfi8E3iSn9 — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) January 6, 2021

Trump should’ve gone the Tom Cotton route:

This violence is unacceptable and needs to be met with the full force of the law. God bless the Capitol Police who are keeping us safe. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) January 6, 2021

Or how about Dan Crenshaw?

Stop this bullshit right now. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 6, 2021

See? That’s how it’s done.

Where’s the Trump who was condemning Antifa riots?

"minimum ten years in prison" https://t.co/cx3W8wm9X1 — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) January 6, 2021

Bueller? Bueller?

Active sedition at the Capitol. A president who is egging them on. A security plan completely unprepared and overmatched. We wouldn’t tolerate something like this in Afghanistan or Iraq. A national shame and embarrassment. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 6, 2021

***

Update:

This tweet is a lot better:

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

He’s *asking* a bunch of violent thugs to be peaceful. We’re sure they’ll get right on that.