All hell is breaking loose at the U.S. Capitol this afternoon. What Americans could really use right now is a strong, decisive statement of condemnation from the president right now.

Guess we’ll have to settle for this:

Wow, yeah. That should do it!

Trump should’ve gone the Tom Cotton route:

Or how about Dan Crenshaw?

See? That’s how it’s done.

Where’s the Trump who was condemning Antifa riots?

Bueller? Bueller?

***

Update:

This tweet is a lot better:

He’s *asking* a bunch of violent thugs to be peaceful. We’re sure they’ll get right on that.

