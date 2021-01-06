You can imagine how CNN’s Jim Acosta is feeling about today’s events. He’s pretty upset:

Honestly, we can’t fault Jim for being upset. Unlike so many of the times he’s clutched his pearls over Donald Trump, this time, he’s got good reason to.

That said, Jim is apparently really determined to still get on our nerves:

Ah, yes. That hugely influential Lincoln Project, full of influential people who have tons of influence on the Legislative Branch.

Why do we care what the Lincoln Project says? We haven’t forgotten the way they fanned the flames in Georgia and contributed to the very behavior from Trump that they want him impeached over today.

Jim Acosta had a chance to do some actual journalism today and he blew it. Again.

Tags: CapitolDonald TrumpimpeachmentJim AcostaLincoln Projectprotestriotsviolence