Meghan McCain is back at “The View” after maternity leave, and Joy Behar is … not pleased.

Watch:

Janice Dean is friends with Meghan McCain, so she tuned into the show today for the first time in a while. It didn’t take long for her to realize that that was a mistake:

Yep. Behar’s reaction went far beyond snark; it was just plain nasty.

And Dean isn’t buying Behar’s defenders’ argument that McCain deserved it:

Ironically, Joy Behar is just a joyless person.

Also that.

How difficult is it to not be awful? Evidently for Joy Behar, it’s extremely difficult.

Tags: Janice DeanJoy Beharmaternity leaveMeghan McCainThe View