CNN hall monitor Brian Stelter is very, very concerned about the inflammatory language from Republicans’ media allies, i.e. Fox News. Guys like Tucker Carlson are indulging conservatives’ baseless worries about Democrats wanting to grant statehood to D.C. and Puerto and to pack the Supreme Court. See, that’s “straight up fear-mongering”:

CNN’s @brianstelter says Fox News reporting Dems plan to expand SCOTUS and add D.C. as a state — both things they made prominent parts of the 2020 campaign — should be “reality checked" pic.twitter.com/NNyuDgsEQd — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 5, 2021

Pretty rich for Stelter to cast anyone other than himself as a “media ally” to politicians. https://t.co/rRWjxK3pU7 — Ellie Bufkin (@ellie_bufkin) January 5, 2021

"Everyone knowledgeable about DC knows" that liberals wanting something doesn't mean anything, as "honest brokers" see. — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) January 5, 2021

You're both acting in bad faith. This isn't about what they "want," it's about what can be achieved in a 50-50 senate. That's what I wrote. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 5, 2021

Who’s acting in bad faith here? Brian Stelter, who’s deliberately trying to downplay Democrats’ threats, or the people pointing out what Stelter’s doing?

I'm not contesting your political analysis of what's feasible. I'm mocking your "every honest broker knows" framing. — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) January 5, 2021

Exactly. We wouldn’t call Brian Stelter an honest broker, but he still knows what Democrats are saying.

Given that Puerto Rico voted 52% to 48% in favor of statehood in a non-binding referendum last year, it’s reasonable to be concerned when Democrats say things like this:

Biden: "I happen to believe statehood would be the most effective means of ensuring that residents of Puerto Rico are treated equally, with equal representation on a federal level, but the people of Puerto Rico must decide, & the US federal government must respect & act on that" — Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) September 16, 2020

If the people of Puerto Rico want statehood we should give it to them. https://t.co/GshANQuWSi — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) October 4, 2020

And look, Brian. Nancy Pelosi does favor D.C. statehood:

The sacred right to vote and to have a voice in our government is a core pillar of our freedom. With Congresswoman @EleanorNorton’s reintroduction of her #DCStatehood legislation, Democrats will once again bring this critical legislation to the floor. https://t.co/OAAFUsYuUb — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 4, 2021

Looks like Tucker was right after all!

And Dems have straight-up redefined court-packing while arguing in favor of actual court-packing for quite some time now. But it’s Tucker Carlson who needs to be reality-checked?

"doomsday talk from the right"???? 😂😂😂 The Democrats campaign slogan was literally "vote for us like your life depends on it, because it does" ahhhh good old Stelts is always good for a laugh — The Secular Conservative (@JasonSymmons) January 5, 2021

Excellent point — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 5, 2021

Brian, was it “doomsday talk” to say “vote like your life depends on it, because it does”; or suggesting Earth’s continued existence depends on Biden winning? I don’t recall you frantically fact checking those frequent talking points. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 5, 2021

Because to him, those talking points were reality. And you don’t need to reality-check reality, do you?

“Democrats planning to do exactly what they said they’d do if they gained power” is of course considered irresponsible reporting by the DNC stenographers at @CNN. https://t.co/Nf7HKwxRuT — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 5, 2021

Here’s a reality check for you, Brian Stelter: you’re a hack.