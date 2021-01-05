Donald Trump is on his way out of the White House, but the heroism of the brave firefighters who covered his administration will live on in our hearts and minds for generations to come.

New York Magazine and the journalists themselves will see to that:

More from Olivia Nuzzi:

Most of these correspondents have covered the administration since day one and have been on the receiving end of offensive or hostile remarks. Trump’s fuse appeared especially short when he interacted with women, notably women of color. As a reporter, “you never wanted it to be about you,” says veteran White House correspondent April Ryan. But Trump often forced that to happen. Once, he responded to a question from Ryan, who is Black, by asking if the members of the Congressional Black Caucus were “friends” of hers. “He seems to make sure personal attacks when he doesn’t like the issue,” she says. Weijia Jiang, a correspondent for CBS News, agrees. During the pandemic, this became an especially “heavy assignment,” she says, reflecting on several exchanges with the president during coronavirus briefings. “He would also try to create distractions from the grim reality of the situation by hurling insults at us or using inflammatory rhetoric. That’s just noise,” she told me. “I tried my best not to let it drown out my questions because people deserved to know the answers.”

For all the horrible things Donald Trump did to the media, for all of the insults, it’s a testament to these journalists’ characters that they will have emerged from the Trump years more stunning and brave than ever.

The Washington Examiner’s Becket Adams, who has carefully documented the media’s evolution from humble journalists to soldiers in the War on Misinformation, is naturally very pleased that journalists like April Ryan and Yamiche Alcindor are finally getting the recognition they deserve:

never forget who the real heroes are. pic.twitter.com/ONncAtampd — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) January 5, 2021

Heroes walk among us. Just, you know, not anywhere near us, because they’re far too busy and important.

obama: *actually jails the journos* journos: ….. trump: *knocks them around a bit* journos: OMG, FEEL SORRY FOR US — kaitlin, totally a rino (@thefactualprep) January 5, 2021

journos: I think it was a fair question, Governor. cuomo: Well, I don’t really care what you think journos: why is DeSantis doing this to us. — Dr. Cox (@HOLYSMKES) January 5, 2021

We’re honestly not sure why any of these journalists would complain. After all, they managed to parlay Donald Trump’s mean tweets and remarks into side gigs as successful authors.

i — wow, yeah. how did i miss this? — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) January 5, 2021

Those 4 were actually going to have their own show at one point on CNN. https://t.co/8wNQSiVbuN — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) January 5, 2021

Another classic. *Im logging off now* pic.twitter.com/xI4ZWhsTD4 — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) January 5, 2021

But yeah, journos like April Ryan never wanted it to be about themselves.

They’re like the Ron Jeremy of the media.